Our Neighbors: Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks district deputy named

Roger A. Shoppe of Bryan was installed as district deputy for the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks for lodges in the East District of the Texas Elks State Association. He will serve a one-year term.
The BPO Elks is a patriotic and charitable organization that donates more than $85 million in cash and $450 million in goods and services to those in need, including active-duty members of the U.S. armed forces and their families.
The Elks National Foundation also commits to annually awarding college scholarships in the amount of $4 million, while the Community Investments program provides local Elks lodges with more than $13 million to help their communities.