Our Neighbors: B-CS school boards select officers

The Bryan and College Station school boards have selected their officers for the year following the Nov. 3 general election.

In Bryan, the board officers remained the same with Mark McCall as president, Julie Harlin as vice president and Felicia Benford as secretary.

In College Station, Mike Nugent will serve as the board’s new president. The seat was held by Michael Schaefer, who did not seek re-election after serving two three-year terms on the school board.

Thomas Hall took over Schaefer’s Place 6 seat.

Geralyn Nolan, who ran unopposed for re-election in November, will continue serving as vice president, and Jeff Horak will serve as secretary.