Our Neighbors: Angus group adds more members

Dabney Farm of College Station and J&J Cattle Co. of Bryan have joined the American Angus Association.
The Missouri-based national breed organization records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members. The programs and services of the association help members advance the beef cattle business by selecting the best animals for their herds and marketing quality genetics for the beef cattle industry and quality beef for consumers.
The American Angus Association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its records include detailed information on more than 18 million registered Angus.