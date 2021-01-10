Our Neighbors: Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley receives grant

Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley received a grant from the Esther McCulloch Dansby and Pauline McCulloch Grant Foundation Inc. in December to help cover salary and benefit costs of the organization’s first full-time employee.

The AANBV also received funds that have been designated for costs regarding the program’s operations for training, education, outreach and intervention.

The AANBV works with local law enforcement agencies in cases of abducted children and endangered missing children or adults, as well as working with and training the Brazos Valley Child Abduction Response Team.

The organization also partners with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as well as local child protection agencies to reduce the number of missing children incidents in the Brazos Valley.