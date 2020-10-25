Our Neighbors: Academic aid goes to Aggie

Milad Soleimani, a student at Texas A&M University, was recently awarded a Love of Learning Award worth $500 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. The College Station resident was among 200 students nationwide to receive the awards.

Love of Learning Awards are designed to help fund post-baccalaureate professional development for active Phi Kappa Phi members, including graduate or professional studies, doctoral dissertations, continuing education, travel related to teaching and research, career development and more.

The selection process for a Love of Learning Award is based on the applicant’s academic achievement, campus and community service, intended use of award funds as it relates to academic and career goals and a personal statement.

Soleimani was inducted into Phi Kappa Phi in 2019.