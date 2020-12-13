Our Neighbors: Abbott reappoints Downing

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Nancy Downing of Bryan to the Texas Forensic Science Commission.

The commission provides oversight over Texas crime laboratories and other entities conducting forensic analyses for use in criminal proceedings and provides an accreditation mandate responsible for establishing procedures, policies and practices to improve the quality of forensic analyses conducted in Texas.

Downing is an associate professor at Texas A&M University’s College of Nursing and a forensic nurse at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in College Station.

Her term on the commission will end in September 2022.