Our Neighbors: AARP finishes annual Tax-Aide program
Our Neighbors: AARP finishes annual Tax-Aide program

AARP volunteers

The AARP Foundation recently wrapped up its annual Tax-Aide program, which provides free help with tax-return preparation for community members. This year, 36 volunteers completed 700 income tax returns for residents of Bryan, College Station and Brenham. Pictured are volunteers, sitting, from left, Jing Yu, Jack Skinner, Merry Makela, Rosemarie Swanson, Ruth Shaw and Delores Wilson. Standing, from left: Joyce Cavanagh, Elaine Gregg, Bill Reynolds, Myra Kretzschmar, Dick Edwards, Dean Thompson, Gene Nelson, Tom Wehrly, Jerry Kingsley, John Winder and Suzi Lucas. Marlene Reinschmidt served as district coordinator.

