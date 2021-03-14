Our Neighbors: 72 area students attend Brazos Valley Cotillion Formal Ball

Seventy-two area students ages 10-17 participated in the Brazos Valley Cotillion Formal Ball on March 4 at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station. The cotillion is a social skills, dining etiquette and dance class presented by Susan’s Ballroom Dance in January and February. The students learn common courtesies, posture, poise and appropriate dress, dining etiquette, cellphone behavior and conversation skills, owner Susan Quiring said. Special awards went to Maren Darst and Noah Lair for the Overall Prestigious Class Act Award; Sabine Hallermann, Nolan Freeman, Helen Hindman and Lucas Meade were named best dancers; Taylor Joy Duty, Josiah Supercinski, Emma Burton and Dylan Darst were named most mannerly; Ava Stewart, Coleben Rush, Allison Hatcher and Shane Stewart were recognized for the best first impression; and Jada Lee, Zachary Gray, Savannah Freund and Benjamin Wilson were named most congenial. For more photos from the event, visit theeagle.com.