Our Neighbors: 10 musicians from Consol, CSHS chosen to perform with All-state groups

Ten musicians from A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School recently were selected to perform with Texas Music Educators Association All-State Band, Choir or Orchestra.

All-state band members include College Station High School students Anderson Kurk, Jack Montgomery and Noah Zhou. The recognition was the second in a row for Kurk.

In choir, Lauren Moore and Silas Merrell, both from A&M Consolidated High School, and Elliott Lewis from College Station High School earned the all-state honor. Moore’s all-state citation was her second.

Sabrina Hu, Jeremy No and Sophia Wu from A&M Consolidated High School and Hannah Jeong from College Station High School were elected to the all-state orchestra.

In addition, four musicians were named alternates: Ben Roberts (College Station High School) and Andrew Sorescu (A&M Consolidated High School) in band and Emma Barrow and Carson Seiber, both from A&M Conslidated, in choir.

High school students selected to perform in the all-state concerts have competed through auditions to qualify at the state level. All-state is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive.