Our Neigbbors: Texas A&M gets Terracon grant
Our Neigbbors: Texas A&M gets Terracon grant

The Terracon Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to Texas A&M University to provide fellowships to graduate students pursuing an education in civil engineering.

Students will be selected for fellowships based on academic achievement and integrity of character.

Joseph Hill, a senior associate and office manager in Terracon’s College Station office, championed the grant.

“TAMU has a robust geotechnical engineering program that has consistently produced quality graduates,” Hill said. “Terracon has had the opportunity to hire many of these graduates, and they have become key members of our organization. I look forward to strengthening our relationship with TAMU and working with its students.”

The Terracon Foundation has been making grants to provide engineering students with scholarships since 2008. For more information about the Terracon Foundation, visit terracon.com/foundation.

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 5,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical and materials services from more than 150 offices.

