Our grief will end before long

Those who know Christ can live in hope for two reasons. First, we know that God sees our grief and he cares for us. A few years ago, I ran across a beautiful passage from Psalm 56:8-9. The psalm was written by David during a grievous time in his own life. He was on the run from King Saul, who was trying to kill him. Fearing for his life, he fled from his own country and hid in the land of the Philistines. Psalm 56 is David’s plea for God to deliver him from his enemies. He told God his troubles and asked him for help. Right in the middle of the psalm are these powerful words, “You have taken account of my wanderings; put my tears in Your bottle. Are they not in your book?” David was suffering, but he knew that God saw him and cared for him. We worship a God who takes notice of our grief, and who stores our tears in his bottle. Not a single tear goes unseen by the one who loves us so deeply.