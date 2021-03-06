Our grief will end before long

One year ago, it felt like all of our lives were suddenly put on hold. We came to understand that COVID-19 was going to affect us in significant and difficult ways. Schools were closed, vacations were canceled and businesses were shuttered. We grieved the loss of sporting events, social gatherings and live concerts. People we knew became sick, and some even died. We grew worried about the future. How many people would lose their lives? How many would lose their livelihoods? And how would we recover when it was all over?
It’s no stretch to say that many of us have experienced more grief in the past year than at any other time in our lives. Nearly everybody has experienced some degree of suffering and loss. For us Texans, February’s devastating winter storm added insult to injury. For many, this has felt like a season of seemingly constant bad news and trial.
For those who believe in God, it’s easy to wonder where he is in the midst of times like these. Does he care? Will he do anything about our grief and pain? Can he?
These are not new questions. The Bible is full of stories of death, pain and grief. As a result, God’s people often ask him, “Where are you? How long will it be before you put an end to our suffering?” Yet despite their anguish and confusion, there is always a thread of hope that runs through their questions and doubts.
In 1 Thessalonians 4, Paul wrote words of comfort to a church that was mourning the deaths of some of its members. They believed in Christ’s resurrection, but they still lived in death’s shadow. Paul acknowledged the reality of their grief, but he also offered them hope. “We do not grieve as do the rest who have no hope,” he told them. Yes, God’s people mourn, but they mourn with hope. Grief is inevitable in this world, but we need not give in to despair.
Those who know Christ can live in hope for two reasons. First, we know that God sees our grief and he cares for us. A few years ago, I ran across a beautiful passage from Psalm 56:8-9. The psalm was written by David during a grievous time in his own life. He was on the run from King Saul, who was trying to kill him. Fearing for his life, he fled from his own country and hid in the land of the Philistines. Psalm 56 is David’s plea for God to deliver him from his enemies. He told God his troubles and asked him for help. Right in the middle of the psalm are these powerful words, “You have taken account of my wanderings; put my tears in Your bottle. Are they not in your book?” David was suffering, but he knew that God saw him and cared for him. We worship a God who takes notice of our grief, and who stores our tears in his bottle. Not a single tear goes unseen by the one who loves us so deeply.
Jesus understands our grief because he experienced it. The prophet Isaiah predicted that the Messiah would be “a man of sorrows, acquainted with grief,” and he was. He wept at the grave of his good friend Lazarus, even though he had the power to bring Lazarus back to life. On the night before his crucifixion, he wrestled with the harsh reality that he himself had to endure the sting of death in order to secure eternal life for his people. During his earthly life, Jesus faced more suffering and loss than most of us do. Every grief we endure, then, is one that he has suffered as well. We can have hope because we know he understands us.
It’s not only that God understands us, though. We also have hope because God has promised to vanquish our grief once and for all. Jesus, God’s only Son, bore our grief on his shoulders when he died on the cross for us. Then he conquered death when he rose from the grave. We still live in death’s shadow right now, but we know that the Light of God is coming soon. While he was standing at the grave of his friend Lazarus, Jesus told his friends that anybody who believes in him will live forever. “I am the resurrection and the life,” he said. “He who believes in me will live, even if he dies.” In other words, death is a thief whose days are now numbered. Jesus will return and crush it once and for all. When he does, grief will be no more. Sin, death and grief will have no place in the kingdom of God.
Because of that promise, we can grieve as people who also have hope. We can grieve deeply, but we grieve knowing that our Savior is on his way. Grief still hurts badly, and death still has its sting. But not for much longer.
Matt Morton is the teaching pastor at the Creekside Campus of Grace Bible Church in College Station.