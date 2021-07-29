Opportunities abound to share the love of Christ

The truth is there will be a lot of "had to or have to go" moments that God places on the hearts of his followers. Perhaps you have to go check on your parent; you have to go check on the little boy who looks lost in the park; you have to go help support your church to rebuild after a hurricane; or you have to volunteer your week building homes in rural Texas.

As followers of Jesus, it's not necessarily who or where you will be called; the point is whether you answer the call. It will also be important that as you go, you are prepared that not everyone will understand. There will be moments when it is uncomfortable, and you will probably have to cross borders that you might not typically cross to reach others for Jesus. You will have to be prepared to not only serve but to share your faith: Talk about Jesus as your lord and savior, tell how he has changed your life, and invite others to accept him into their life, too.

The most powerful and humbling thought, however, will be knowing that God can work in and through you to do as Jesus did, to see those for who they are, to reiterate their value and worth, to demonstrate they are not alone and give them an eternal and life-saving message.

Jennifer Webber is the lead pastor of the contemporary service at First United Methodist Church Bryan.