Opportunities abound to share the love of Christ

In June, 16 people from First United Methodist Church Bryan partnered with Chosen International and Fundacion Medica San Lucas and went to Mexico to do mission work.
Located in the jungle surrounding Valladolid was where the crew of people ranging in ages from 13 to 75 found themselves volunteering their summer to live into Jesus’ great commission to "go into all the world."
The mission team sprayed themselves with bug spray, lathered themselves in sunscreen, and braved the heat to paint homes, clear land and love on the Mayan people they encountered.
It was expensive; it was dirty; there were language barriers; and it was not easy. Yet, the team members gave of themselves and shared the message of Jesus in word and action.
Whether serving in the United States or abroad, there are always opportunities to share the love of Christ. Remembering Jesus’ own ministry helps remind us that one of the best ways to share our faith with someone is by serving them first.
The famous Samaritan woman at the well is a popular reminder of how we can spread the Gospel. Jesus made it a point to go through Samaria in the middle of the day and approach a woman who was at the well. Jesus had to cross all kinds of cultural boundaries.
First, Jews and Samaritans avoided one another and would not enter into each other’s cities. Second, typically, a man would not approach a woman, much less spend time openly talking with her. Finally, the reader could assume various ideas about the Samaritan woman. She was avoiding other people as she chose the hottest part of the day to obtain water from the well. What was she avoiding? What was her past? Perhaps pain, shame, regret and sadness.
Yet even against all cultural norms or what others would have said about his actions, Jesus went. Jesus crossed the borders to approach a woman in need of not just physical water but spiritual water, too. Jesus took the risk to see the woman, show her she was valued, and to offer her eternal water through him — the Messiah.
Jesus shared his faith by serving.
I encourage you to find the passage in your Bible and read it in its entirety. It is a beautiful picture of the heart of Jesus and demonstrates perfectly our own call to share our faith.
The ancient text is still relevant to us. Like the Mexico team demonstrated this summer, Christ followers are still called to go out of their way, cross into unknown cultures, and even, if we dare to admit, make ourselves uncomfortable by finding ourselves with people and in places that are new or different to us.
We are still called, like Christ, to serve and offer help to those who are in need while also offering the Gospel of Jesus — living water. Not everyone understands why we would go to Mexico. There are places in Mexico that are dangerous, and there are people in America who need our help. But it’s hard to argue with God’s call. The passage in John 4 states Jesus "had to go through Samaria." This a large clue that Jesus had a purpose and a call to go to this forbidden area. There was a "had to go to Mexico" call on the 16 from Bryan-College Station.
The truth is there will be a lot of "had to or have to go" moments that God places on the hearts of his followers. Perhaps you have to go check on your parent; you have to go check on the little boy who looks lost in the park; you have to go help support your church to rebuild after a hurricane; or you have to volunteer your week building homes in rural Texas.
As followers of Jesus, it's not necessarily who or where you will be called; the point is whether you answer the call. It will also be important that as you go, you are prepared that not everyone will understand. There will be moments when it is uncomfortable, and you will probably have to cross borders that you might not typically cross to reach others for Jesus. You will have to be prepared to not only serve but to share your faith: Talk about Jesus as your lord and savior, tell how he has changed your life, and invite others to accept him into their life, too.
The most powerful and humbling thought, however, will be knowing that God can work in and through you to do as Jesus did, to see those for who they are, to reiterate their value and worth, to demonstrate they are not alone and give them an eternal and life-saving message.
Jennifer Webber is the lead pastor of the contemporary service at First United Methodist Church Bryan.