Offer essentials to attract birds to your yard

Water is another important component to your yard. Still-water dishes in close proximity to your food will be utilized and desirable, especially in the hot, dry months of the Texas summer. Adding a pump of some kind, whether solar or electrical, will attract more birds as they hear the water and seek it out. Keep in mind that birds of different sizes and leg lengths will use different depths of water. Using rocks or some features that allow for different depths will aid in the diversification of use by various birds.

Lastly, shelters — including perennial bushes, native annual plants and structures — are key components to attracting birds to your yard. Many bushes are food sources as well as shelter points. Even if the shelter is not a food source, it offers a place for immediate escape if a threat is perceived.

Shelters enable birds to relax and eat more, and thus they will use your yard more.

My tomato plants, tomato vines and tomato cages are often used by hummingbirds as places to hide, as they are fairly close to my flower bed and hummingbird feeders. There are numerous native plants that provide fantastic shelter and food, depending on the time of the year.