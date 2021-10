Chadd Caperton has been named the new Brazos County AgriLife Extension Service agent for agriculture and natural resources. He will start in the role on Nov. 8, replacing Dusty Tittle, who retired in August.

Caperton, who earned degrees in animal science and agriculture from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, previously served as the Madison County agent for agriculture and natural resources, a role he held since 2013. He served n the same role in Jasper County for four years.