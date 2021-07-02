NEIL SPERRY: Leaf miners to blame for damaged redbud leaves

Dear Neil: In having our yard landscaped, we planted four Japanese yew shrubs just a few days before the extreme cold last February. I have attached photos of them so you can see how they look today. I am hesitant to replace them, even though they look pretty rugged. They were expensive, and I would like to save them if we can. What are your thoughts?

A: Your plants vary a good bit from one photo to the next in how they took the cold. I can imagine how nice they probably looked when you planted them, and I know that’s the appearance you want. Honestly, I would replace them in my own landscape because it’s going to take several years for them to recover. And they’re not going to recover at the same rate. Have you considered using Oakland hollies? They grow to be somewhat the same shape and size and are considerably more durable.

Dear Neil: My sago palm is growing prodigiously from its base. However, nothing is coming from the central stalk. Is that normal? If not, what should I do?