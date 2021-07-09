NEIL SPERRY: Don't water magnolia according to the calendar

Dear Neil: My husband and I have had this magnolia in a large pot for four years. It finally became too large to keep in the greenhouse, so we planted it this past April. We have been watering it weekly during dry spells. Suddenly it started developing brown spots on its leaves, and many of the leaves have been falling. No chemicals have been used near it, and we don’t see any kind of insects. What might be causing this?

A: This plant has gotten too dry one or more times. That is what causes this pattern of browning on magnolia leaves. You don’t want to water according to the calendar. You need to water when the soil begins to dry 1 to 2 inches down. For a new plant like this, that water must be applied to the original soil ball by deep and slow soaking from the end of the garden hose. I water all of my newly planted trees and shrubs every two or three days when temperatures are in the 90s or above. It would be almost impossible to over-water trees and shrubs in mid-summer.

Dear Neil: I thought my persimmon tree was dead after the February cold, but leaves finally sprouted out. In the past two weeks I have noticed that the leaves are curling up. What could be causing this? Also, I saw no blooms, so I assume there will be no fruit this year?