NEIL SPERRY: Cucumber beetles can do a lot of damage in a small window

Gray-leaf spot typically shows up in the hottest part of the summer (July, August and into early September). It causes the same kind of diffused, yellowed patches as TARR, but its BB-sized, diamond-shaped gray/brown lesions are very conspicuous on the blades and occasionally on the runners.

Both of these funguses will kill the grass, but luckily, both can be controlled with the Azoxystrobin fungicide. Gray leaf spot is accelerated by applications of nitrogen fertilizer during hot weather, so it’s best not to feed your lawn until September if you think gra- leaf spot might be present.

Dear Neil: I have a Meyer lemon that was hurt by the freeze. However, it is sending out lots of new growth from its stems. The new shoots have thorns, however. Is this coming from a rootstock that had thorns? Do I no longer have a Meyer? Should I just remove it and start over?

It may have been grafted onto a trifoliate orange rootstock. Meyer lemons can be grown from seed or cuttings, but from your description, it surely sounds like you have a different rootstock. If you continue to see new growth that doesn’t look like the Meyer lemon of old, yes, it’s time to start over.

Dear Neil: Can you tell me what has happened to the leaves of my tree and what I can do to stop it?