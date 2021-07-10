Navigating our way through God's message

This past week, I served as an adult sponsor to three junior high-age young men at a four-state Presbyterian camping and conference center west of Kerrville. Those three joined a hundred conferees — “rising” seventh, eighth and ninth grade girls and boys — from churches large and small. As 12-, 13- and 14-year-olds, their lives are being shaped daily by the types of thought, values, faith (or non-faith) and communities they encounter in their respective “worlds” — both when attending a summer church conference and during the entirety of each year.

As they move from childhood to adolescence, they become acquainted with respect, disrespect, temptation, deception, betrayal, strong opinion, risk, learning, conflict, etc. Through history, adolescence has been (and is) understood as a time when identity-shaping is central. Sadly, though, adolescents can be the objects of indoctrination with the worldview of the community exerting influence: a nation, an ethnic group, a religious tradition, etc. Twenty years ago, a person asked me if I had read William Bouwsma’s assessment of “the labyrinth” and “the abyss” in his 1988 book, John Calvin: A Sixteenth Century Portrait. I had not, but when I did, I found it immediately helpful as a perspective on individuals, communities, cultures and institutions evolving and interacting.