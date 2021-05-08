Mothers express healthy love with genuine care

Tomorrow is Mother’s Day. This past Tuesday during First Presbyterian’s weekly chapel visit with 4- and 5-year-olds from the church’s community preschool, we were talking about mothers, and the upcoming day honoring mothers.

I asked the youngsters if they could tell me what sort of plans might unfold on the weekend to say “thank you” to mothers. Some spoke of gifts, and others of cake-baking and giving hugs. We then looked at three toys: a bear, a wolf and a duck, imagining how those mothers each protect their babies.

I told them that I did not have a toy chicken, but that there are verses in the Bible telling us that Jesus taught about God’s care and love being like a mother chicken opening her wings for the baby chicks to run and gather close to her when the chicks are afraid or in danger (Matthew 23:37 and Luke 13:34). We used open arm gestures: wrapping up with the right hand on the left hip and the left hand on the right hip, pretending the chicks were now underneath the once open and now closed wings. Jesus taught that God’s care and love is like that.

Even mother chickens, though, know that chicks are not chicks forever. They grow to adulthood. They are then no longer physically of a size able to press together beneath and sheltered by their mother’s wings.