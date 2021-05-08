Mothers express healthy love with genuine care

Tomorrow is Mother’s Day. This past Tuesday during First Presbyterian’s weekly chapel visit with 4- and 5-year-olds from the church’s community preschool, we were talking about mothers, and the upcoming day honoring mothers.
I asked the youngsters if they could tell me what sort of plans might unfold on the weekend to say “thank you” to mothers. Some spoke of gifts, and others of cake-baking and giving hugs. We then looked at three toys: a bear, a wolf and a duck, imagining how those mothers each protect their babies.
I told them that I did not have a toy chicken, but that there are verses in the Bible telling us that Jesus taught about God’s care and love being like a mother chicken opening her wings for the baby chicks to run and gather close to her when the chicks are afraid or in danger (Matthew 23:37 and Luke 13:34). We used open arm gestures: wrapping up with the right hand on the left hip and the left hand on the right hip, pretending the chicks were now underneath the once open and now closed wings. Jesus taught that God’s care and love is like that.
Even mother chickens, though, know that chicks are not chicks forever. They grow to adulthood. They are then no longer physically of a size able to press together beneath and sheltered by their mother’s wings.
In 1977, Robert Penn Warren authored A Place To Come To. It’s the story of fictional character Jed Tewksbury, who was able to “make good” on his mother Elvira’s hopes that he would get beyond rural Dugton, Alabama, where he lived with her through childhood and high school. Well into Jed’s adulthood, his mother knows that whatever flaws he has and whatever stumbles he has experienced, his reputation internationally as a scholar of classical and medieval literature has achieved what she hoped for him.
When he receives a university teaching position in Nashville, his mother writes to him: “Am glad you like it there, but I wish it was further off, like a thousand miles from Dugton. ... Keep moving. You don’t belong in Dugton, nor Nashville either. ... If you think of marrying again, wait till you git shed of Nashville.”
Years later, after Elvira’s death, Jed returns to Dugton to visit his mother’s grave. The man she married after Jed left home is Perk Simms. As Jed takes his suitcase to the bedroom, Perk tells him: “Your mom always kept the bed made up for you, even airin’ it out and puttin’ on clean sheets. If I’d ask, ‘He comin’ home tonight?’ she’d say, ‘Naw. If I catch him comin’ to Dugton, I’ll break his durn neck, after all the trouble I taken to get him out. It’s only I like to make a bed for him. It’s a way of sayin’ there’s a place fer him in my heart. But he shore better stay out of town.’”
At times, Jesus says, for humans a “working comparison” of God’s love is like a mother hen with very young chicks, encouraging them into the protection of spread-open and then front-folded wings. At other times, we can say the “working comparison” of God’s love is like “shooing” sons and daughters with encouragement out into the world, like Elvira Tewksbury Simms with Jed. Either way, the mother hen and the mother human express healthy love with genuine care.