‘Most excellent way’ of love requires action

“And now I will show you the most excellent way.” So says Paul, introducing what he wrote in 1 Corinthians 13 about love. Tomorrow is the Fourth Sunday of Advent, when Christians light a candle symbolizing that “most excellent way.” Since Advent is a time of expectant waiting where we prepare our homes, hearts and our very lives for Christ’s birth, we would do well to understand what love is.

While 1 Corinthians 13 is often read at weddings, it is about so much more than romantic endearment. It is the essential way to live with one another in this world. According to Paul, if we check every box in life — do well in school, find work, save up a handsome nest egg — but don’t have love, we are nothing. Wow. Even if we give away our possessions of time (volunteerism) and money (charity) to those in need, but still don’t count love among those possessions, we gain nothing. So, what is love, and what does it ask of us?