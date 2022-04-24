Moore named to Firefighters' Star of Texas Award Advisory Committee

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Robert Moore of Bryan to the Firefighters' Star of Texas Award Advisory Committee. The committee advises the governor on the issuance, design and presentation of the Firefighters' Star of Texas Award. The award is given to firefighters who are seriously injured in the line of duty and the surviving next of kin of each firefighter who is killed or sustains a fatal injury in the line of duty.
Moore is the deputy agency director and chief operating officer of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service. He is a member of the American Society of Safety Engineers, National Fire Protection Association, Board of Certified Safety Professionals, State Firemen’s and Fire Marshals Association, and SFFMA Industrial Emergency Services Board. He is also a former assistant fire chief and paramedic for the Channelview Volunteer Fire Department. Additionally, he is a graduate of the TEEX Leadership Development Program.