In these strange times and dark days we are living in, I think everyone needs some encouragement. When I needed a way to get through a difficult day, I called my mom. As a young widow and single mom, I was often overwhelmed by both grief and responsibility. My mom got me through on many a day, and the things she said so often have brought me through other hard times. Some of us are in pretty dark places right now — anxious, worried, overwhelmed and depressed. I think my mom’s daily wisdom for tough times can help.
When I called her feeling lost and upset, she always listened with compassion. Then she checked to make sure I had eaten and how much water I’d had to drink. How about you? Have you eaten? Do you need some water? Take care of that, says my mom.
If I was crying because the house was a wreck, the baby had cried all day and I didn’t know where to start and was too exhausted to begin, she would say that there were a few simple things I could do that would automatically make me feel a little bit lighter. “Wipe your table, sweep your kitchen floor and make your bed. Then call me back.” It did help.
Then she would help me sort out my scattered day like this: “Just do the next right thing. When you don’t know what to do with yourself, do the next right thing. It may be sweeping the floor. It may be eating a sandwich. Just do that thing, and then go to the next one.”
“But Mom! I have all this stuff to do!” She would remind me how when I was a kid I always brought a big stack of books back from the library. “Did you read them all at the same time? Of course not. You read one, and you read that book like it was the only book in the world, and you loved every minute of it. And then you read the next one the same way, with all your heart. You read them all, and then we went and got you another stack, right? So you just do the next right thing like it was the only thing you have to do. And then go to the next one. And then the next.”
If I called her feeling overwhelmed by my feelings and my day was going to pieces, she said, “Remember, you can start your day over anytime. Just wash your face, say your prayers and start your day over again.” Sometimes she would even tell me to go back to bed for a minute, then get up on the other side of the bed and retry my day.
It may sound silly, but it not only makes you laugh, it does work.
When I was depressed, she would tell me to wear something pretty and colorful and to put on makeup. She didn’t care if I wasn’t going anywhere. She said it would make me feel better. It did. It will make you feel good, too, in whatever way you would like to spruce up.
She said no matter how bad she felt, if she went outside and gathered some herbs and put her nose in them and breathed deeply, it lifted her spirits.
“That’s a good idea, Mom.”
“I’m full of them,” she said playfully.
Contact with nature does help, in whatever way you relate to it most. Even going outside and looking at the sky can reset your day or your night.
When I was scared about the future, she would say that it didn’t exist except to God. My job was to “do the day that you’re in. Do your best, and leave the rest to God.”
If I was seriously down about my life, she would say, “OK, I understand, but you have your glasses on backwards.” I didn’t wear glasses then. What she meant here was that I needed to focus differently.
“I know you’re upset, and you can be upset, but just for a few minutes, tell me five things you’re grateful for.” I learned from her that gratitude solves a lot of problems. Even if gratitude can’t fix everything, it can at least shift our vision and make a hard situation a little bit better.
She liked to get me to pray with her on the phone when I was having a hard time. She wouldn’t let me hang up unless I prayed the serenity prayer or the St. Francis prayer with her. Those are two of the best prayers when you are in distress. Sometimes I was annoyed, but I did it — and it did help. Plus, of course, God heard us.
She liked to say that sometimes the only way out is through. Hold on to Jesus’ robes. Even if he has to drag us through the wreckage of our lives, he will. Settle down a minute and let God shine on you.
Remember your love for him who is everything to you. He is asking us to be part of these times for him. How can we deny him anything when we have experienced his tenderness?
Mom said to pray for enemies like this; that they would receive from God all I ever wanted for myself. People are upset, angry and divided these days. We feel surrounded by ferocity these days. Praying for everyone in this humbling way gives peace to us, and we know that God hears and responds.
“Keep your side of the street clean, too,” she reminded me. Proceed with a clear conscience always and apologize for the times you were unkind, and for your part no matter how small, in any argument. It sets you free.
If I was feeling gloomy and hopeless, Mom told me to do something good for someone. This one is the best weapon in my arsenal against being overcome by the powers and principalities of darkness in difficult times. The other person is happy, you’re happy, and life makes sense, Love is what we’re here for, and love brings us back to that truth.
Sometimes, if I was really freaking out, my mom would say, “Hey. God can do anything. God can do anything. God can do anything.”
She said no one could mess things up so much that God wouldn’t know how to fix it, or at least bring something amazing out of it. “Jesus rose from the dead,” she would say. “He can do anything.”
She was a horticulture person. She knew that new life is always possible, even inevitable.
We will get through these strange times, these dark days. And when we do, God will still be there.
If all else fails to reset your mood or feel sorted out,” she would say, “take a nice bath, read a good book, eat some chocolate.”
She said chocolate was medicine. She was right. It is.
Bryan resident Shawn Manning Chapman, a twice-widowed mom of two daughters, is a Secular Discalced Carmelite, a Catholic community in the Diocese of Austin.
