Message of love, respect translates across languages

Last Sunday afternoon, Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer in Houston was “chartered” as part of the Presbytery of New Covenant, the southeast Texas regional body of the Presbyterian Church (USA). Having been asked to serve as one of our presbytery’s representatives to the chartering service, while making the drive to Houston, I gave some thought to cultural and language differences.

When I talk, I sound like I was born and raised in a rural area of Central Texas, which I was. I knew the pastor and members of Houston’s Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer mostly spoke English with a recognizable British accent, since they are part of an immigrant community from Ghana, on Africa’s west coast. I suspected that they also spoke at least one of the many indigenous languages or dialects among Ghanaian peoples, possibly Akan, the most prevalent; and I suspected that Church of the Redeemer’s worship style would be upbeat, exciting and spirit-filled.

While I was correct that there could be some English that would not be understood between them and other local representatives of the Presbytery of New Covenant, I was also correct about their style of worship. Yet none of our differences hindered the chartering or the worship.