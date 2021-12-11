Message of love, respect translates across languages

Last Sunday afternoon, Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer in Houston was “chartered” as part of the Presbytery of New Covenant, the southeast Texas regional body of the Presbyterian Church (USA). Having been asked to serve as one of our presbytery’s representatives to the chartering service, while making the drive to Houston, I gave some thought to cultural and language differences.
When I talk, I sound like I was born and raised in a rural area of Central Texas, which I was. I knew the pastor and members of Houston’s Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer mostly spoke English with a recognizable British accent, since they are part of an immigrant community from Ghana, on Africa’s west coast. I suspected that they also spoke at least one of the many indigenous languages or dialects among Ghanaian peoples, possibly Akan, the most prevalent; and I suspected that Church of the Redeemer’s worship style would be upbeat, exciting and spirit-filled.
While I was correct that there could be some English that would not be understood between them and other local representatives of the Presbytery of New Covenant, I was also correct about their style of worship. Yet none of our differences hindered the chartering or the worship.
Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer has been meeting, organizing and preparing for its official chartering for four years. This was a long-awaited event. At the two-hour point in the service, it was time for the congregation to receive their charter document. When the words were spoken, “By the authority of the Presbytery of New Covenant, The Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer is declared constituted and recognized as a member church of the Presbyterian Church (USA),” the pastor and an elder turned and held up the charter document. One hundred thirty members erupted with cheers; the electronic organ launched into a tune of celebration; and singing and dancing spontaneously began, lasting seven or eight minutes.
Later, driving back to Bryan, I thought about times in the Bible when language differences may have affected the outcome of an event or relationships. On the evening of Dec. 5, then, my mind ran ahead to Dec. 24 and 25, and the Christian remembrance of the birth story of Jesus. In the account of Luke, chapter two, Palestinian shepherds were in a field at night when they encountered a choir of heavenly messengers.
Did that choir sing in Greek, Hebrew, Aramaic, Latin, English, or perhaps even Akan? We’re told the message they sang, but we’re not told in what language: “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth, God’s peace!” That’s an English translation. And it’s what we are told those shepherds understood and comprehended.
According to the story’s narrator, the shepherds also followed instructions to seek where the baby was born, as the angels had announced.
During the concluding song in Church of the Redeemer’s chartering service earlier that evening, I was singing the words printed in English when one of the Ghanaian clergy sitting directly behind me touched my elbow. He leaned forward and whispered, “The choir and congregation are not singing that hymn, but one not printed. They’ll get to that one next.”
After nodding to him and saying, “Thank you very much,” I told myself: We don’t have to understand every word of language to convey genuinely sacred respect, care and love. If I had briefly forgotten that, our Ghanaian sisters and brothers reminded me and taught me again.
Ted V. Foote Jr. has been pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan since 2007.