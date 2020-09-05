Membership in God’s family free for those who know Jesus

When I was 6 or 7 years old, my older brother, Dan, started a club. It was a very exclusive club; the founding members were my brother and one of his friends. The club’s activities consisted of playing in the backyard and trying to dig a hole through the center of the earth to reach China. Despite its exclusivity (or perhaps because of it), I desperately wanted to join my brother’s club.
Dan, however, would not simply let me in. I had to qualify for membership by passing a test. First, I had to eat a piece of my brother’s “mud pie,” which was not a tasty dessert he had made. Dan’s mud pie was literally a clod of mud. I passed that part of the test easily, even though it was disgusting. Second, I had to prove that I had excellent balance by walking along a line of bricks that Dan set up in the yard. This half of the membership test was harder for me. I nearly failed, because I tripped and cut open my ankle on the last brick in the line. I still have a scar to this day, in fact. Nevertheless, my brother and his friend decided that I was barely good enough to be a part of their club. Not long after that, our younger brother, Dave, attempted to gain membership, and he failed the balance test. He was denied a spot in the club, and we think he probably carried a grudge for years.
My brother’s club was one of my first experiences with a nearly universal principle of human society: Almost every group has membership requirements. If you want to join Mensa, you need a high IQ. If you want to join the Army, you must be mentally and physically qualified. If you want to join a baseball team, you need to prove that you can play the game. Even informal social groups often have unwritten requirements for membership — you need to be likeable, or funny, or smart or some of other combination of desirable traits.
In the early days of Christianity, one of the biggest questions that the followers of Jesus wrestled with was, “What are the membership requirements to become a part of God’s family?” Some people said that you needed to be Jewish to be acceptable to God (and therefore acceptable to God’s people). Others said that you didn’t need to be Jewish, but that you did needed to obey the Jewish Law of the Old Testament. Still others said that you needed to be male, or that you needed to be rich, or that you needed to have certain spiritual gifts (like prophecy or speaking in tongues).
In response to this question, the apostle Paul wrote the book of Galatians, probably one of the earliest books of the New Testament. Paul, as you might know, was a Jewish leader who came to believe that Jesus was the Messiah and the son of God. After Jesus appeared to him, Paul’s life was radically transformed. Not only did he believe in Jesus, he also began to preach that anybody who believes in Jesus — Jew or Gentile, male or female, rich or poor — could be a part of God’s family. He preached that access to God’s kingdom, and the right to worship with God’s people, is open to anyone and everyone as long as they know Jesus.
In other words, membership in God’s “club” isn’t about what you do or who you are, but it’s about who you know. The only question is whether or not you know Jesus. People argued with Paul’s point of view, and some actively undermined it, but in the final analysis the early Christians adopted his perspective. They came to understand that God was doing something remarkable through Jesus. God was building a family — a “club,” you might say — composed of men and women from every race, every nation, every generation, and every social and economic class in the world. The only requirement for membership is that we believe in his Son, Jesus. To everybody who comes to him, Jesus opens the door of God’s kingdom wide and says, “Welcome to the family.”
Once you join God’s family, the membership perks are unlimited. You receive eternal life in God’s presence, the power to obey God’s commands, and the peace that comes from knowing him. You join a community composed of men and women from every era in history and every nation on earth, a community that will worship God together for the rest of eternity. It’s the best club in the universe, and the good news is that anybody is welcome. Jesus is ready and eager to make you a part of God’s family if you will simply trust in him.
Matt Morton is the teaching pastor at the Creekside Campus of Grace Bible Church in College Station.
