Married couple anchors KBTX morning show

“As the kind of veteran of the morning show, I think things so far have gone fantastic,” Josh said. “She was dedicated from the get-go and had a solid idea of what she wanted to bring to this show, and she has followed through on all of that.”

Kathleen said she’s enjoyed getting to see much more of Josh in action as a journalist.

“He’s such a good, calm presence in what can be a frantic environment. He’s wonderfully detail-oriented and is a leader in terms of keeping everyone where they need to be,” Kathleen said of Josh. “I appreciate Josh’s even-handed approach to the stories he reports. He is all substance over flash. … His goal, over and over, is to represent something clearly and not hype things up.”

Josh said he appreciated Kathleen’s passion for and dedication to their shared profession.

“You meet her in person, and you’re getting the exact same thing you get on TV — someone who is passionate about making sure people get the information they need,” Josh said. “A lot of folks will just read what’s on the prompter, but she knows the stories so well that she weaves in and out of those with extra facts and more context that people need to know. You can tell she wants to be the best at what she does.”