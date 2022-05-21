MARFE 65th birthday

Chapter 607 of the National Archive and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) is celebrating its 65th birthday at its monthly meeting at 9:45 a.m. Thursday in the Walrath Building, 1470 Fitch Parkway in College Station.

NARFE aids local retirees with a host of issues and concerns relating to benefits and better living, chapter president Bonnie McGee said.

"We are all about helping employees and retirees of the national workforce to deal with benefits they have worked so hard to achieve over the years," McGee said, "Our national organization with headquarters in Washington, D.C. just celebrated its centennial and we are proud to be a part of that and the achievements we have made. NARFE's scope is all 50 states and the U.S. territories."

NARFE has been active in securing critical benefits for those on the federal workforce and keeping them abreast of legislative issues, according to McGee. It also has been a major player in providing $14 million in funding for Alzheimer's research. The local chapter contributes about $2,000 annually to the cause.

Chapter 607 has about 125 members and meets monthly to provide a forum for discussions on legislative issues dealing with federal employment and retirement as well as topics of general interest.

Individuals interested in more information can contact McGee at bonniemcg1@gmail.com.

Other chapter officers are Larry Lippke, first vice president; Don Dorsett, second vice president; Bob Cohen, secretary; and Bill Braden, treasurer. Mary Marshall is the service officer and Dave Ruselink is the Alzheimer's coordinator.