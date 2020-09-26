Loving our neighbor fulfills God’s law

Back in the ’70s and early ’80s when I was growing up, one of the highlights of the week for a child or youth was to wake up on Saturday morning and watch cartoons: Looney Tunes, Super Friends, Captain Caveman, Scooby-Doo and all the rest.
During the course of the morning there would be the usual commercials for toys and breakfast cereals, and there would be a variety of public service announcements. One, for the nonprofit organization RIF — Reading is Fundamental — included the actor Ed Asner, famous for the Mary Tyler Moore Show and much later giving voice to Mr. Fredrickson in the movie Up. In the announcement, Asner was seated on some stone steps, surrounded by a group of children holding books. They took turns stating facts about how important reading was and the work RIF did in communities across the country. Near the end, Asner would say, “Give a kid a book, you give a kid a break.” Reading is fundamental. Reading literacy makes so many things possible.
Reading literacy was also important to Paul. He depended on at least some of the people in the house churches he organized as being able to read, for he continued to offer pastoral care and instruction to those churches after he left them by writing letters.
More than that, for the apostle Paul, love was fundamental. In his letter to the Romans he told the Christian community in Rome, “Owe no one anything, except to love one another; for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law. The commandments, ‘You shall not commit adultery; You shall not murder; You shall not steal; You shall not covet’; and any other commandment, are summed up in this word, ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ Love does no wrong to a neighbor; therefore, love is the fulfilling of the law.’ ” For Paul, it all comes down to love. To love is to fulfill the law.
In an earlier letter, Paul expanded further on love and how it was practiced. He told the church in Corinth in his first letter to them, “Love is patient; love is kind; love is not envious or boastful or arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice in wrongdoing, but rejoices in the truth. It bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.”
We often hear these words read at weddings, but the kind of love Paul refers to is not romantic love, but a kind of love shared between friends, a communal love for one’s neighbor. These words were not written to two people, but a whole community of people who gathered in the name of Jesus Christ, a community that prayed together, sang psalms and hymns together, and who ate together. This discourse on love appears in the letter the Corinthians in a section about the use of gifts from the Holy Spirit. In that section he emphasizes that the gifts are to be used to build up the whole community, not just to benefit a few people within it.
As we make our way through this pandemic and through this election season, one of the things I hope for myself and others is to be mindful of these words. That before we share that political meme or make that comment on Facebook or Instagram, that before we utter the first ugly thought that comes to mind about our neighbor, we can ask ourselves, “Am I loving my neighbor as myself? Am I being patient? Is this kind or is it boastful, arrogant or rude?” In the months to come we can ask ourselves, “Am I rejoicing in wrongdoing, or am I rejoicing in the truth? Am I building up the community, or am I aiming to hurt people?”
Love is fundamental. Paul says in chapter 13 of First Corinthians concerning love and the gifts of the Spirit, “If I speak in the tongues of mortals and of angels, but do not have love I am a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. And if I have prophetic powers, and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have all faith, so as to remove mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. If I give away all my possessions, and if I hand over my body so that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing.” We can do and be all sorts of things, but what are we without love?
The past seven months or so have been difficult. The next few months might be just as challenging, so may we remember that love is fundamental. Loving our neighbor fulfills the law. By loving God and our neighbor we can bear what lies ahead, and as Paul says, we can have hope, and with love we will endure.
Daryl Hay is the rector of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan.
