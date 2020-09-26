Loving our neighbor fulfills God’s law

In an earlier letter, Paul expanded further on love and how it was practiced. He told the church in Corinth in his first letter to them, “Love is patient; love is kind; love is not envious or boastful or arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice in wrongdoing, but rejoices in the truth. It bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.”

We often hear these words read at weddings, but the kind of love Paul refers to is not romantic love, but a kind of love shared between friends, a communal love for one’s neighbor. These words were not written to two people, but a whole community of people who gathered in the name of Jesus Christ, a community that prayed together, sang psalms and hymns together, and who ate together. This discourse on love appears in the letter the Corinthians in a section about the use of gifts from the Holy Spirit. In that section he emphasizes that the gifts are to be used to build up the whole community, not just to benefit a few people within it.