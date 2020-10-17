Loving as God loves is an inherently political act

That new King, Jesus of Nazareth, spoke politically by saying that there is no greater command on our lives than to love God fully, and to love our neighbor as we love ourselves. Following Jesus baptizes those who follow him into that body politic.

Loving people, no matter who they were or where they came from, was an overtly political act then, and it remains so now. This is because love, the kind of love Jesus requires his followers to practice, is not individualistic, but always looks out for the common good. In other words, love is not limited to me and mine, but is meant to be lavished on the whole neighborhood with radical, countercultural generosity until there is no longer any manipulative power differential of us and them, pure and impure, housed and unhoused, wealthy and impoverished, gay and straight, able-bodied and differently-abled, cisgender and gender non-conforming, for we are all one in the love of God that is too big for self-serving politics.

It is impossible to compartmentalize our faith from our politics, because to love as God loves is overtly political. So, I’m not telling you who to vote for, but I am suggesting how we vote. “Don’t do anything for selfish purposes, but with humility think of others as better than yourselves. Instead of each person watching out for their own good, watch out for what is better for others” (Philippians 2:3-4).