Longhorns recognize scholarship winners

The Brazos Valley Texas Exes held its annual scholarship dinner July 22 to honor students from Bryan-College Station attending the University of Texas.

This year’s scholarship recipients and their parents, as well as past recipients, were recognized.

The 2021-22 Kevin Gray Memorial Scholarship went to Brett Hyman from A&M Consolidated High School. The 2021-22 recipient of the Will Birdwell/Virgil Schlueter Memorial Scholarships was Ayanna Rucker from Bryan High School. Also present were Yanni Vasilakis, 2020-21 recipient of the Birdwell/Schlueter Memorial Scholarships, and Joseph Hendrix, 2019-20 recipient of the Will Birdwell Memorial Scholarship.

Jim Bruffett entertained the audience with Texas-related songs, and the originator of the “Hook ‘em Horns” sign, local member H.K. Pitts, shared the history of the sign and encouraged the recipients to find time to help others through volunteering. Following an auction to raise money to help future Longhorns, the evening ended with the singing of “The Eyes of Texas” and “Texas Fight.”