‘Lo Tirzach’ (You shall not murder)

Perhaps no commandment is more forthright and more misunderstood than the Sixth Commandment. Despite what would appear to be an absolutely clear statement, this sixth pronouncement has been philosophically challenging ever since Moses first presented these Ten Commandments to the Jewish people.
Not only is the commandment a challenge, but also most English texts translate it incorrectly. For example, we find in the King James translation of the Hebrew text the Sixth Commandment being translated as: “Thou shalt not kill” (Ex. 20:13, Deut. 5:17). The classical Spanish translation of the text is similar to the English version, stating No matarás (you will not kill). The Hebrew text, however, does not state: “Thou shalt not kill.” Rather, it states: “You shall not murder.”
The text employs the verb r.tz.ch, meaning specifically “to murder,” and because the negative particle is the emphatic lo rather than the more common negative particle al, the correct translation of this commandment would be something such as: “Under no circumstance are you to commit murder.”
For some people, this sixth pronouncement is not only a linguistic challenge but also a moral one. The commandment teaches us that we are not to murder, not because we do not like the action, but because God has forbidden it. The prohibition against murder is not a suggestion but a commandment. The Biblical text does not state that “murder seems wrong” but rather a higher source has commanded us not to murder.
Were the text to have stated: “Thou shalt not kill,” we would have other problems. Instead of prohibiting the unlawful taking of a life, it would have prohibited the taking of all life, no matter what the circumstances might be. The Hebrew text, however, does not forbid the taking of all life, but the taking of an innocent life under immoral and unlawful circumstances. The Bible finds life to be so unique that the Hebrew language contains a multitude of words to describe its being taken. Does this multiplicity of words indicate that the text wants us to contemplate such quandaries as: How do we distinguish between murder and killing? When does killing become murder?
In our modern world, this commandment leads to still other questions, such as: What is life, when does life begin, and under what circumstances do we protect the unborn? Are there gray areas where a justifiable killing in the eyes of one person is a murder in the eyes of another, or are there absolutes?
The careful reader of the Bible knows that there are times when the Bible permits killing. The Bible, however, never permits murder. The Biblical text makes a distinction between h.r.g (killing) and r.tz.ch (murder). In the Bible, there are morally justifiable reasons — for example, for a police officer, soldier or even a civilian to take a life (kill) — but it never permits murder. Has the text’s mistranslations caused at least some of the misunderstandings that plague us today? When does society classify a police officer’s taking of a life as a justifiable killing versus an unjustifiable and immoral act of murder? These are questions that go to the very heart of the Sixth Commandment.
In a like manner, the Sixth Commandment does not prohibit the death penalty, nor does it condemn a person who kills in self-defense. Because the Hebrew language makes a clear distinction between the verbs h.r.g and r.tz.ch, both a soldier in combat and a police officer may use deadly force, but only for the purpose of self-preservation or to protect the innocent.
The difference between these two Hebrew verbs is also the basis for the Biblical concept of the Arei-Miklat (Cities of Refuge). The Bible permits a person deemed to be a manslayer to flee from an avenger (Num. 35, Deut. 19, and Joshua 20-21) to a designated city (Ir Miklat) for a cooling-off period, so that rational minds would stop murder for the sake of family honor. Thus, we find in the Book of Joshua the following: “Now if the avengers of blood pursues him, then they shall not deliver the manslayer into his hand, because he struck his neighbor without premeditation and did not hate him beforehand” (Joshua 20:5).
The Arei Miklat (plural of Ir Miklat) were places where an innocent person accused of murder might go until tempers cooled, rationality was restored and the “injured” party out for revenge would be prevented from committing murder. These Arei-Miklat (Cities of Refuge) have nothing to do with the modern political concept of sanctuary cities. They are two very different concepts.
Despite thousands of years spent and words written discussing the question of when and under what circumstances a life might be taken, debate continues. Philosophers and legal experts struggle with questions such as: Are there times when the taking of a life is permitted or even mandated? Can a society be moral if it permits the taking of a life? Who and under what circumstances has the right to terminate a life? Does this commandment apply to all life or only to human life? What role does a government play in deciding who shall live and who shall die?
These are not easy questions; perhaps they will be and should be debated for eternity. How we answer them, however, tells us a great deal about who we are, and what are the moral underpinnings of our society.
Peter Tarlow is the rabbi emeritus at Texas A&M Hillel Foundation in College Station. He is a chaplain for the College Station Police Department and teaches at the Texas A&M College of Medicine.