Lo Tignov (You shall not steal)

The Eighth Commandment/Pronouncement is a bridge commandment connecting the sixth and seventh to the final two commandments. We might say that the Eighth Commandment — “You shall not steal” — is a summary of the sixth and seventh commandments. It also serves as the introduction to the ninth and tenth commandments.
The Eight Commandment is a philosophical connection to the Sixth Commandment: “You shall not murder.” Life is a series of moments brought together in the holy vehicle called the “body.” Life is the joining of the intangibleness of time and thought with the concreteness of the physical body’s actions. The Sixth Commandment then reminds us that time is our one nonrenewable resource; it can never be regained. To murder is to rob a person of his or her time. No matter what the punishment for murder might be, no one can return an earthly life to a victim.
In a like manner, we might view the Seventh Commandment, dealing with adultery, at least as partially the stealing of another person’s spouse, or the spouse’s stealing of his or her partner’s trust. The person(s) who break(s) the Seventh Commandment, that of adultery, has/have stolen the trust that exists within the family. Forgiveness might occur, but just as in the act of lying, trust is never quite the same. To commit adultery requires some form of lying. The lie might be by commission or by omission, but the injured party might well have to struggle forever to attempt to recover the trust that once bound the couple together. After an act of adultery, the purity of trust that tied the couple is gone forever.
On the other side of the Eighth Commandment we find the commandment against false testimony. When we provide false testimony (Ninth Commandment), we steal fairness and justice from the defendant or from the community. The false charging of another person for political reasons is also a form of stealing. Likewise, the act of coveting, addressed in the Tenth Commandment, is more than jealousy; it is nothing more than the contemplation of taking from another what is not ours. Understood from this perspective, we can see the Eighth Commandment as not only the most pivotal but also the most often ignored or broken.
In academic circles, there have been numerous debates about exactly to what the Eighth Commandment refers. The text employs the term gnivah, which we now translate as “stealing” or “theft” but might have been a technical term referring to the stealing of another human being — kidnapping. Many of the classical Biblical commentators saw the term gnivah understood the term to mean some form of human trafficking or kidnapping. In ancient times, as in our own, the problem of exploiting human beings for financial or sexual purposes was (and is) a major problem. For too long, we have witnessed along the United States-Mexico border the gnivah or stealing of children and women, often for purposes of “sex slavery” (now called trafficking). We also see in much of the world boys and men kidnapped for ransom, to be used as forced labor and also for sexual exploitation. We only have to read about ISIS’s kidnapping and “forced marriages” (sexual rape and enslavement) of Yazidi women to understand this aspect of the commandment.
Over the millennia, rabbinic authorities widen the meaning of the term gnivah to include the unlawful taking of another’ person’s property. When gnivah referred to the unlawful taking of property, Jewish law insisted that the thief was to pay the victim back double the value of the stolen goods. Judaism understood that there is no excuse for stealing, and acts of looting have no justification. Despite the importance of this commandment, today too many of us ignore this commandment or find ways to justify our breaking of it. As was true of Nazi Europe, how often is looting or the stealing of another’s reputation justified for political reasons?
We also tend to ignore a whole spectrum of other forms of stealing. For example, universities are filled with people who plagiarize. Using another’s work and calling it one’s own is also a form of thievery. Unfortunately, today the stealing of intellectual property has become big business, and some nations have become experts in the stealing of others’ intellectual property. To take another’s intellectual property is the same as stealing manufactured goods, agricultural products or natural resources. We also suffer from a modern form of gnivah called “identity theft,” an act that seems almost as if it were a cyber form of kidnapping.
At times the act of gnivah is subtler. For example, many people question if the nonpayment of so-called student athletes is not a form of gnivah and human exploitation. How much money is earned from the labor of young men and women who are not paid for their service? On a political level, we might see the so-called forced “redistribution of wealth” as another form of stealing. If we study both Latin American and European history, we soon learn that governments that redistribute wealth in the end steal not only private property but also their citizens’ political freedom.
What is unique about gnivah (theft in all its forms) is it can occur on the micro, mezzo or macro levels of society. How many of us do all the work for which we are paid? Shoddy work, purposefully arriving late to work, extending the coffee break or leaving early might seem to be harmless, but these are also ways in which we break the Eighth Commandment and then rationalize our actions with phrases such as “everyone does it.” How many of us tend to habitually run late? Is not endemic lateness a form of stealing another person’s time?
The Eighth Commandment appears to be forthright and easy to understand. What makes this pronouncement so difficult, however, is that it demands that we go beyond the theoretical to the applied and incorporate its ideals into our daily lives. The Eighth Commandment is not about what we say we believe, but rather about how we incorporate our beliefs into our daily lives and how we interact with those with whom we share society.
Peter Tarlow is the rabbi emeritus at Texas A&M Hillel Foundation in College Station. He is a chaplain for the College Station Police Department and teaches at the Texas A&M College of Medicine.
