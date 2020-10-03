Lo Tignov (You shall not steal)

On the other side of the Eighth Commandment we find the commandment against false testimony. When we provide false testimony (Ninth Commandment), we steal fairness and justice from the defendant or from the community. The false charging of another person for political reasons is also a form of stealing. Likewise, the act of coveting, addressed in the Tenth Commandment, is more than jealousy; it is nothing more than the contemplation of taking from another what is not ours. Understood from this perspective, we can see the Eighth Commandment as not only the most pivotal but also the most often ignored or broken.

In academic circles, there have been numerous debates about exactly to what the Eighth Commandment refers. The text employs the term gnivah, which we now translate as “stealing” or “theft” but might have been a technical term referring to the stealing of another human being — kidnapping. Many of the classical Biblical commentators saw the term gnivah understood the term to mean some form of human trafficking or kidnapping. In ancient times, as in our own, the problem of exploiting human beings for financial or sexual purposes was (and is) a major problem. For too long, we have witnessed along the United States-Mexico border the gnivah or stealing of children and women, often for purposes of “sex slavery” (now called trafficking). We also see in much of the world boys and men kidnapped for ransom, to be used as forced labor and also for sexual exploitation. We only have to read about ISIS’s kidnapping and “forced marriages” (sexual rape and enslavement) of Yazidi women to understand this aspect of the commandment.