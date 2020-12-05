Lo Tachmod (You shall not covet that which belongs to another)

Last January, in the days prior to a pandemic of near–Biblical proportions — COVID-19 — we began our journey through the Ten Pronouncements, or as they are better known in English translation, the Ten Commandments.
We began by emphasizing these basic principles of Western civilization with a discussion of their name in Hebrew: Aseret ha’Dibrot. The Hebrew name emphasizes that these are not 10 separate concepts but rather 10 parts of a moral whole. Jews consider these 10 mitzvot (Godly requirements) to be part of the 613 commandments that God gave to the people of Israel. Judaism did not see these as separate commandments or a burden but as part of the moral compass, a gift, that God gave to Israel.
Instead of classifying these commandments as individual mitzvot, Judaism saw them as categories or types of mitzvoth. Thus, we have mitzvoth that govern our relationships with each other, mitzvot that govern our relationships to God, mitzvoth that are time specific and mitzvot that go beyond the boundaries of space and time.
During 2020, we studied in detail each of these Ten Commandments and have learned how each commandment is related to the other nine. Each one is essential. Perhaps the great philosopher Bertrand Russell said it best when he noted that he had no basis to refute cruelty, other than he did not like it. The Bible’s answer is that God has taught us that cruelty is simply wrong.
The commandment “Lo tachmod” brings us to this grouping’s tenth and final commandment. The Tenth Commandment might be the most difficult of all to understand and to observe. In comparison to the other commandments/pronouncements, the tenth is the least, and at the same time, the most specific. It is the most abstract and emotional of the commandments, and yet, ironically, at the same time it is also the most concrete.
The Tenth Commandment is different from the other 613 mitzvot, or commandments, found within the Pentateuch (first five books of Hebrew scripture). Most mitzvot prohibit specific actions. This commandment prohibits feelings or thoughts. This prohibition seems to go against both Torah law and Halachah (post-Biblical Jewish law). To make understanding this commandment even more challenging and more difficult to observe it is clear that the Tenth Commandment does not address society as a whole, but rather it speaks to each individual.
The idea of “not coveting” leads to the philosophical dilemma: How do we mandate to another person what he or she is to feel? We can govern another person’s behavior or actions, but feelings are not actions; they simply are. Jewish scholars have debated for millennia on whether we can legislate feelings. Our feelings arise from the depth of our being, and — as differentiated from our actions — our feelings are usually uncontrollable. Perhaps the key to understanding this commandment is in the word “uncontrollable.”
Unlike the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth commandments, the tenth does not deal with a specific action but rather with a state of being. Yet it is this state of being that often causes us to break the other mitzvot. Do problems arise when we cannot control our feelings, and we convert these feelings into actions? Might we steal or lie because we covet something that someone else has? Is jealously not a driving force that makes us act as if the world revolves around us? As we learn from the story about the scandal of King David and the Uriah (see Second Samuel, chapter 11), the coveting of a married woman can become more than an adulterous act, but might even indirectly (or directly) lead to murder.
Examining the Tenth Commandment in the original Hebrew aids us in our understanding of this quandary. The text uses the Hebrew verbal root ch.m.d. This verbal root means more than merely coveting. In Hebrew, ch.m.d. carries the meaning of “desiring something belonging to another” or ”to be so jealous of what another has, as to be willing illegally and/or immorally to act to deprive the other person(s) of his or her possession.” The great medieval Sephardic scholar, philosopher and commentator Moses Maimonides (Rambam) defined the verbal root ch.m.d. as: ”the act of scheming to get an object belonging to another for one’s self, the immoral act or intention to take another’s property for oneself.”
The commandment does not prohibit merely wanting something belonging to another person, but rather both the wanting of and the taking action to deprive a person of a specific item. It does not matter if that item is physical or emotional, it does not belong to the person who covets it. The Decalogue prohibits our contemplating the removal of another’s property and recognizes the value of private property and personal relationships. Jewish law permits and encourages hard work for the purposes of legally acquiring material goods. The Tenth Commandment is then the foundation of capitalism and the right to hold private property.
Just a few days ago, we celebrated the holiday of Thanksgiving. Like the Tenth Commandment, Thanksgiving reminds us to be grateful for what we have rather than to be jealous of what we do not have. Both the Tenth Commandment and the holiday help us to realize that in life no one can, or should, have everything; that each life has its moments of joy and sadness. It is our task to learn to appreciate the fact that we are merely alive, and that we have the opportunity to shape our lives, as we so desire. Not to covet then is the true meaning of social justice and the basic premise behind the commandment “Lo Tachmod/Thou Shalt Not Covet.”
It is all too easy to covet. Jealousy is a universal sentiment. When jealously turns into actions, however, it becomes destructive. We hurt ourselves and those with whom we interact. In the Talmudic literature, we find the antidote to coveting. The Mishnah asks the question: “Who is rich?” It then answers its own question by stating: “the person who appreciates what s/he has in life!”
The Tenth Commandment acts as a summary of the other nine utterances/commandments. Each of them in their own way is a lesson in sanctifying life by learning to appreciate what we have and the blessings that God has given us. From the First Utterance through the Tenth, these commandments provide us with a blueprint, a moral compass, by which to construct life. These 10 principles teach us that God gives us life to live it in the best way that we can and teach us how to become God’s partners in the never-ceasing act of creation.
These Ten Commandments teach us that evil is not a question of like or dislike, it is not a question of personal preference, but a question of an action required or forbidden by God. From the perspective of Biblical law, the observance of these commandments is not a choice, but a personal and collective obligation. These commandments do more than teach what God demands of us. They are a gift — and by observing the ideals found within this gift, we honor our humanity and become God’s partners in His constant work of creation.
My family and I wish each of you a happy holiday season filled with love, joy and good health.
Peter Tarlow is the rabbi emeritus at Texas A&M Hillel Foundation in College Station. He is a chaplain for the College Station Police Department and teaches at the Texas A&M College of Medicine.
