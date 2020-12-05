Lo Tachmod (You shall not covet that which belongs to another)

Unlike the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth commandments, the tenth does not deal with a specific action but rather with a state of being. Yet it is this state of being that often causes us to break the other mitzvot. Do problems arise when we cannot control our feelings, and we convert these feelings into actions? Might we steal or lie because we covet something that someone else has? Is jealously not a driving force that makes us act as if the world revolves around us? As we learn from the story about the scandal of King David and the Uriah (see Second Samuel, chapter 11), the coveting of a married woman can become more than an adulterous act, but might even indirectly (or directly) lead to murder.

Examining the Tenth Commandment in the original Hebrew aids us in our understanding of this quandary. The text uses the Hebrew verbal root ch.m.d. This verbal root means more than merely coveting. In Hebrew, ch.m.d. carries the meaning of “desiring something belonging to another” or ”to be so jealous of what another has, as to be willing illegally and/or immorally to act to deprive the other person(s) of his or her possession.” The great medieval Sephardic scholar, philosopher and commentator Moses Maimonides (Rambam) defined the verbal root ch.m.d. as: ”the act of scheming to get an object belonging to another for one’s self, the immoral act or intention to take another’s property for oneself.”