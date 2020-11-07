Lo Ta’aneh b’Re’achah Ed Shahker (You Shall Not Bear False Witness Against Another)

There are times, however, when we might argue that a lie is better than the truth. Jewish law recognizes that there are times that the truth can do so much damage that its omission is a better option. The Biblical text notes this in the story of the 12 spies (see the book of Joshua, Chapter 2). The Bible reminds its readers that when the authorities in Jericho asked the prostitute Rehab if she had seen any strange men, she answered no. The text notes that were she to have told the truth, the spies would have been discovered. Were her lies a necessary part of God’s plan? In the 19th century, before the American Civil War, people lied to send slaves north on what came to be known as the Underground Railroad. In more modern times, during WWII, there were righteous Christians who risked their lives by lying to the Nazi authorities to hide and save Jewish lives. These righteous Christians — many of whom are today honored at Jerusalem’s Yad VaShem living memorial and academic center to/for the victims of the Holocaust — understood the value of lying so as to prevent murder.