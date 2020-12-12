Lessons in fair play still apply

In 1986, Robert Fulghum wrote All I Really Needed to Know I Learned in Kindergarten. Where I grew up, there was no public kindergarten (in the years I would have been eligible). I had to learn through other opportunities: among friends and competitors, while in Sunday school, Scouting, athletics and from parents.

In 1964, when I was 11 years old, one venue teaching me for later years was the Goins’ backyard — our neighborhood guys’ and gals’ Sunday afternoon touch-football arena. There I would learn three lasting lessons: (1) Hope to be chosen for the team on which two of the three of David Miller, Tom Lipsey and Robert Bohne had been chosen. Talent and effort in teammates make a positive difference. (2) Play hard and fairly. (3) If you lose on the scoreboard, learn from your loss and get ready for next Sunday afternoon’s contest.

This year is in its final month. I am 56 years older than when I competed in those low-stakes Sunday afternoon neighborhood contests, but I’m needing to remember those lessons and am hoping other citizens and leaders have had similar positive learning experiences from which they also might benefit.