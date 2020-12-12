Lessons in fair play still apply

In 1986, Robert Fulghum wrote All I Really Needed to Know I Learned in Kindergarten. Where I grew up, there was no public kindergarten (in the years I would have been eligible). I had to learn through other opportunities: among friends and competitors, while in Sunday school, Scouting, athletics and from parents.
In 1964, when I was 11 years old, one venue teaching me for later years was the Goins’ backyard — our neighborhood guys’ and gals’ Sunday afternoon touch-football arena. There I would learn three lasting lessons: (1) Hope to be chosen for the team on which two of the three of David Miller, Tom Lipsey and Robert Bohne had been chosen. Talent and effort in teammates make a positive difference. (2) Play hard and fairly. (3) If you lose on the scoreboard, learn from your loss and get ready for next Sunday afternoon’s contest.
This year is in its final month. I am 56 years older than when I competed in those low-stakes Sunday afternoon neighborhood contests, but I’m needing to remember those lessons and am hoping other citizens and leaders have had similar positive learning experiences from which they also might benefit.
Facing the uphill climb of pandemic illnesses and of politicians and citizens who feel that being outvoted numerically could not have happened without systemic cheating, we should ask: (1) “How do we handle general or particular adversity, failures and/or loss? And why does it matter?” And (2) how will future generations view 2020, with its insidious pandemic and with its U.S. presidential election, the certified results of which some citizens hope will be reversed?
Jesus taught, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons (and daughters) of God” (Matthew 5:9). The word “called” means “named” or “identified as.” Jesus indicates we are claimed for seeking and advocating the well-being of others (1) beyond personal self-interest and gain and (2) amid the marginalization and disregard with which many are treated.
Prophet Jeremiah wrote to former Jerusalem residents who had become deported prisoner-of-war exiles in Babylon, 450 years before Jesus. He sent the letter communicating a message from God for them not to hope short-term that their adversity would be reversed. “Seek the welfare of the city where you are … for in its well-being you will find your well-being” (Jeremiah 29:7).
Thirty years after Jesus was crucified and experienced as resurrected, the faith community evangelist Paul would write: “We walk by faith and not be sight” (Second Corinthians 5:7).
Folks can say to themselves: (1) that the pandemic will somehow subside without the diligence of the entire community — locally, nationally, globally; (2) that public health is a field of study not applicable to anyone not interested; and (3) that election results once investigated and found acceptable can be reversed by some high court simply because I can’t wait until the next election for another chance to compete. Folks can articulate such thoughts, but my backyard touch-football days and being taught from certain lessons and stories of Scripture suggest to me that those three ideas are somewhere between reality denial and self-convinced delusion.
At the risk of over-simplifying, this reminds me of neighborhood touch football on Sunday afternoons when I was much younger. If it gets to be 4:45 p.m., and I hear my parents hollering from 2 yards away, that game is over. Get ready for the next one.
As for Sunday night, Monday, etc. it’s always time to be a peacemaker, a seeker of the well-being of all, and a person who — with others — walks by faith and not by sight.
Then there’s next Sunday.
Ted V. Foote Jr. has been pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan since 2007.
