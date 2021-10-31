Legal volunteers recognized for pro bono work

Lone Star Legal Aid, a nonprofit law firm that advocates for low-income and underserved populations, recognized several of its volunteer partners on Friday with Pro Bono Awards during a ceremony at the Brazos County Courthouse.

Mark R. Maltsberger was named the organization’s Attorney of the Year for Brazos County.

Donald Delgado was recognized with the Outstanding Commitment to Pro Bono Service Award.

Paul E. Silva was named Outstanding New Volunteer.

Barker and Associates was recognized for Outstanding Commitment to Pro Bono Service in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas.

The Don & Ellie Knauss Veteran Resource and Support Center at Texas A&M University was named the group’s Community Partner of the Year.

