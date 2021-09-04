Learning the language of prayer

When our oldest daughter was a toddler, she had a unique way of speaking that very few people could understand. For one thing, she used the word “pa” and “ma” to refer to a host of different words.
“Pa” could mean “pass,” “pray,” “peas,” “pear,” or something else entirely. “Ma” could mean “more,” “mine,” “my,” or “meat,” just to name a few. She would string together long sentences that consisted of nothing other than those two words.
“Pa ma ma pa pa,” meant, “Pass me more peas please.” As her parents, we grew accustomed to her way of speaking, so we could understand her about 75% of the time. Almost nobody else could, though. Over time, however, she learned how to speak in a way that everyone could understand. I’m proud to say that today, she speaks nearly flawless English (she’s 17 as I’m writing this). She just needed to learn our language, and learning a language takes a lot of practice.
In the same way, it takes a lot of practice to learn the language of prayer. It doesn’t come naturally to most of us. For one thing, we are finite, sinful people trying to speak to an infinite and holy God. For another thing, we can’t see God, and we rarely hear His voice speaking audibly. It takes practice to know what to say to an invisible God.
Many of us grow quickly discouraged when we try to pray. We struggle with doubts and distractions, and we have a hard time knowing what to pray about. Sometimes our prayers aren’t answered in the way we want them to be, and we wonder if prayer is even worth the effort.
But God’s Word tells us that prayer matters; it makes a difference in our lives and in the world, as well. James 5:16 assures us that “the prayer of a righteous person has great effectiveness.” Jesus Himself believed deeply in the power of prayer, often spending hours at a time alone, making His requests to God.
Jesus’ attitude toward prayer provides us some direction when we feel like our prayer life is a struggle. What He taught — and modeled — was a fierce determination to keep praying, even when doing so was hard. He urged His disciples to persist in prayer, even when it felt that their prayers were going unanswered (Luke 11:5-11; 18:1-8). He insisted that our Father in heaven loves to give us good gifts, so we should keep asking Him for what we need.
Over time, as we persist in prayer, we’ll come to understand this generosity of God in deeper ways. More than that, however, we’ll begin to shift our values so that they align with God’s values. We’ll increasingly learn to pray for what God says we need, rather than simply what we think we want.
It’s both surprising and enlightening that, in Luke 11:13, Jesus says that what we should really be praying for is the gift of the Holy Spirit. In other words, the greatest gift that the Father can give us is the ability to know God more closely through His Spirit. The more we practice praying, the deeper we will know Him, and then we’ll begin to pray for the things that are truly important to God.
Learning the language of prayer, then, means that we aim to learn more about what God wants for us. We learn to pray for the values of His kingdom, rather than the things we think we want or need. But to experience that type of transformation, we have to persist and not quit when prayer becomes difficult. We must also set aside the distractions that constantly plague us in our digital age, and allow time for silence and solitude, so that we can hear God’s voice.
Just like learning to speak English, practice makes progress. And progress leads to a rich and effective prayer life. It’s often a challenging and painstaking journey to learn how to pray, but the reward is well worth the effort. So keep praying and keep persisting. It might feel like a futile effort, but we have a generous God who always hears us.
Matt Morton is the teaching pastor at the Creekside Campus of Grace Bible Church in College Station.