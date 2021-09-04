Learning the language of prayer

When our oldest daughter was a toddler, she had a unique way of speaking that very few people could understand. For one thing, she used the word “pa” and “ma” to refer to a host of different words.

“Pa” could mean “pass,” “pray,” “peas,” “pear,” or something else entirely. “Ma” could mean “more,” “mine,” “my,” or “meat,” just to name a few. She would string together long sentences that consisted of nothing other than those two words.

“Pa ma ma pa pa,” meant, “Pass me more peas please.” As her parents, we grew accustomed to her way of speaking, so we could understand her about 75% of the time. Almost nobody else could, though. Over time, however, she learned how to speak in a way that everyone could understand. I’m proud to say that today, she speaks nearly flawless English (she’s 17 as I’m writing this). She just needed to learn our language, and learning a language takes a lot of practice.

In the same way, it takes a lot of practice to learn the language of prayer. It doesn’t come naturally to most of us. For one thing, we are finite, sinful people trying to speak to an infinite and holy God. For another thing, we can’t see God, and we rarely hear His voice speaking audibly. It takes practice to know what to say to an invisible God.