Langford residents fund scholarships for staff members

Residents at The Langford Methodist Retirement Community in College Station recently awarded scholarships to six staff members for continuing education.
The scholarship recipients were Allison McMath, a Blinn College nursing student; Savannah Oliver, a Texas A&M University psychology student; Jacy Grace Murdock, a graduate student studying clinical psychology at Sam Houston State University; Catherine Anderson, a communications major at Sam Houston State University; Faith Waters, a Blinn College animal science student; and Kayla McMath, a Blinn College nursing student.
The scholarship money was collected from donations from residents of the senior living community.