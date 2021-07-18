Lamb camp offers tips for competition

A three-day camp to teach students and their parents about raising lambs for competition was held this month at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan.

Shawn Ramsey, assistant department head and a professor in the department of animal science at Texas A&M University, has been leading the annual Aggieland Lamb Camp for many years.

“If you don’t teach your lamb the basics of what goes on at competitions, they will not make it through the showing,” he said.

The camp included sessions on showmanship, equipment, feeding and nutrition.

The camp’s final day included a showmanship contest with awards presented for the best in show.