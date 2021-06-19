Knowledge of salvation sets us free to love one another

In a symposium from Patheos, an online forum “to engage in the global dialogue about religion and spirituality,” the Rev. Susan Strouse points out that Thomas’ question is not “Jesus, what about those non-Christians?” Consequently, Jesus’ response is not about people of other faiths or no religious faith. Strouse concludes, “His response is to Thomas and the others who were looking for comfort and reassurance for the days ahead.”

A decade ago, I had another cafe conversation with a wise soul named Walter, who I thought of as our church’s theologian-in-residence until his passing in 2015. When I asked Walter, a devout Christian ordained a lay speaker in the United Methodist Church, what he thought about the doctrine of salvation — of being saved — he said, “I don’t think salvation has anything to do with me and my salvation. It has everything to do with my unity with others, how I relate to others and treat others. My salvation is bound up in the fate of my neighbor. Salvation is about justice for all of God’s people.”