Knowledge of salvation sets us free to love one another

Over breakfast at a Mexican cafe, I sat across from two of my dad’s brothers, both of whom were raised Catholic and now adhere to nondenominational Christianity.
As we ate pan dulces, I mentioned a Netflix movie I thought they would like called The Two Popes about the relationship between Francis and Benedict. “I don’t like Pope Francis at all,” one of them said. Perplexed, I asked why. He replied, “He says that even atheists can be saved,” as in “make it into heaven.” “What happened to accepting Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior? Now anyone can get in.”
For my uncles, this belief is informed by a Bible verse they cite often, John 14:6: “I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life; no one comes to the Father except through me.” Then they asked me, their clergy nephew they helped raise from a child to adulthood, “What do you think?”
Well, what do you think?
Context is everything. John 14:6 is part of what is known as the Farewell Discourse, where Jesus offers his disciples reassurance for when he will be taken from them to be crucified.
In his parting words, Jesus tells his followers, “Do not let your hearts be troubled. ... You know the way I am going.” But one of them, Thomas, remains troubled in his heart. He asks, “But how can we know the way?” Jesus answers with that popular verse many of us memorized at vacation Bible school: “I am the Way ...”
In a symposium from Patheos, an online forum “to engage in the global dialogue about religion and spirituality,” the Rev. Susan Strouse points out that Thomas’ question is not “Jesus, what about those non-Christians?” Consequently, Jesus’ response is not about people of other faiths or no religious faith. Strouse concludes, “His response is to Thomas and the others who were looking for comfort and reassurance for the days ahead.”
A decade ago, I had another cafe conversation with a wise soul named Walter, who I thought of as our church’s theologian-in-residence until his passing in 2015. When I asked Walter, a devout Christian ordained a lay speaker in the United Methodist Church, what he thought about the doctrine of salvation — of being saved — he said, “I don’t think salvation has anything to do with me and my salvation. It has everything to do with my unity with others, how I relate to others and treat others. My salvation is bound up in the fate of my neighbor. Salvation is about justice for all of God’s people.”
That’s the kingdom of God, what Jesus exemplified, lived and died for. It’s what salvation looks like. That kingdom — also understood as a kin-dom, where all of God’s people are kin to one another in abiding love — is about liberation. Kingdom living requires that every person be set free from marginalization and systemic injustices of all kinds, because at the root of the word salvation is ‘salve’ — heal — and it is only when we are all free from oppression and oppressive systems that healing can truly begin.
As we celebrate Juneteenth, I’m mindful that slaveowners used certain Bible verses to justify the sin of slavery, and that those slaveowners prohibited the human beings they called “property” from reading the Bible for themselves for fear that those enslaved people might discover other passages, like Galatians 3:28: “There is no longer ... slave or free ... for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”
Why so afraid of kingdom living where equality is visibly honest? During this Pride month, I’m mindful that Sunday school lessons and sermons have weaponized Bible verses against LGBTQ people, telling queer folk that they are going to hell out of fear that heaven will have to be shared mutually with them. And as I ponder salvation, I’m mindful of the words of Elie Wiesel, a Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate, who prophesied that hate is not the opposite of love; rather, the opposite of love is indifference and fear.
My uncles asked me what I thought, so I told them that John’s Gospel was written decades after Jesus died to a first century audience for whom Christianity as a world religion had yet to exist; that Jesus didn’t say, “Accept me as your Lord and Savior, and you’ll make it into heaven,” but, “I’m the Way ... no one comes to the Father except through me;” that, for me, as a Christian, God is defined by Jesus, but not confined to Jesus (as the theologian Huston Smith says); and that when we die and we meet our maker in glory, each of us will have to repent from some bad theology.
But what do I know? What do any of us know?
So, instead of what I think, I shared what I believe to be good and true. Jesus saves us from fear and sets us free to love. The phrase that is repeated more than any other throughout the Bible is “fear not.” Saved from fear, we are not hung up on who is in and who is out, or who might be our roommate in eternity, but liberated to simply live out the simple instruction Jesus left with those disciples in his Farewell Discourse: “Love one another.” It is through impartial love of neighbor as we love ourselves that salvation becomes a healing balm with the power to save us all.
The Rev. Dan De Leon is the pastor of Friends Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, College Station.