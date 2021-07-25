Kids learn manners at annual etiquette and dance class

The participants learned posture, poise, etiquette, conversation skills and more. The etiquette camps, which are taught by Susan Quiring of Susan’s Ballroom Dance, concluded with a banquet and dance for the older camp members.

Special awards were given out in many categories. The Best First Impression Awards were presented to Gillian Riordan, Dominik Motekaitis, Marianna Riddle, Andrew Dvorak, Harriet Renard and Keaton Graham. The Most Mannerly Awards went to Abigail George, Andrew Rychetsky, Annalisa Supercinski, Andrew Larkin, Leah Houston and Walt Jones. The Most Congenial Award winners were Ashlyn Hilland, Christian Smalley, Hannah Woodard, Milo Motekaitis, Tessa Neely and Levi Jones. Perri Newton, Luke George, Gloria Riddle, Drew Patterson, Elizabeth Renard and James Houston were named best dancers. Class Act Awards were presented to Victoria Olexey, Noah Houston, Chesney Folkers and Joseph Porter.