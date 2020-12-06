 Skip to main content
Kemp-Carver students recognized for perfect attendance
Kemp-Carver students recognized for perfect attendance

Kemp-Carver Elementary students

 Via Kemp-Carver Elementary

Twenty-two students at Kemp-Carver Elementary School in Bryan were given a Christmas tree and a box of ornaments in recognition for having perfect attendance throughout the month of November.

Tuesday’s presentation was the second year for the school to give out Christmas trees in December for students who had perfect attendance in November. The project was made possible by the school and larger community’s donations to help purchase the trees and ornaments, Kemp-Carver Assistant Principal Ashley Lopez said.

Lopez said the trees are a way to not only recognize the students for being at school every day, but also their family members, who make the effort to make sure the students get to school.

All of the recognized students were enrolled in on-campus instruction, she said, but the teachers are keeping track of virtual learners’ attendance via daily activities students complete.

“The teachers are working harder than ever this year, I would say, not only just in general, but with attendance,” she said.

Lopez said she hopes it continues to instill in the students that attendance matters.

Some students chose to give their tree to classmates who did not have a tree, she said, demonstrating the school district’s Essential Eight character trait for December of philanthropy.

Jamiya Collins, a fourth grader at Kemp-Carver, was one of those students who chose to gift her perfect attendance tree and ornaments to her friend and his family.

“It means a lot to me to give something to one of your close friends,” she said.

