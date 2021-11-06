Jesus makes us acceptable to God

If you’ve ever visited an amusement park, you know that nearly every ride has a height requirement. There’s usually a little measuring bar that says something like, “You must be 48 inches tall to ride this ride.” Few things are sadder than seeing a hopeful child stand next to that bar, only to realize that he doesn’t measure up. He is unacceptable to the ride’s gatekeepers, and they are forced to turn him away.

We all want to measure up, to be seen as good enough, whether we’re trying to make friends, find a romantic partner, land a job or get into the right college. Acceptance is a basic human desire, and we long for those around us to tell us that we measure up to their standards. At an even deeper level, though, we want to know that God accepts us. Think how confident we could be if we could know that we were acceptable to the Creator of the Universe.

But how do we know if we’re good enough for God? If there was a measuring stick that you could stand next to that would determine whether God would accept you, what would be the scale of measurement? The good news is that God hasn’t left us in the dark on that question. He’s made it abundantly clear.