Jesus is our shepherd-king

I think there are a couple of reasons that the angel went first to these shepherds. First, these shepherds were receptive to the news of Christ’s coming precisely because they were not powerful or important. They didn’t feel the need to defend their power, since they didn’t have any to begin with. Jesus tended to make powerful people either nervous or angry. The nation’s leaders rejected him: Herod tried to have Jesus killed as a baby, while the religious leaders conspired to kill him once he was grown. Jesus’ authority was too much of a threat to their own. The shepherds, on the other hand, had nothing to lose and everything to gain. They believed that the Messiah would bring a good kingdom, one that perfectly reflected God’s justice and generosity, a kingdom where poverty and uncertainty and fear would be abolished. Since shepherds were near the bottom of the social ladder, they knew that the coming of Christ was unbelievably good news for them. As a result, they wanted to be a part of what was about to happen, and they couldn’t help but tell everybody they met that the Messiah had finally arrived. The angel told these shepherds that the good news about Jesus was for “all the people.” It wasn’t only for the rich, powerful or important people. Jesus came for ordinary, lowly people like shepherds.

The second reason the angel came to shepherds first, though, is often overlooked. He came to shepherds because this announcement was about a shepherd. We must not simply skim past the fact that Jesus was born in Bethlehem, the city of David. Why is David important to this story, you ask? Well, because David was a shepherd who became a great king. But God promised to David that one of his descendants would be an even greater king. From David’s offspring, God promised to raise up a Messiah, a king who would save Israel from her enemies and rule forever over a kingdom of peace and justice. He would be a king who would also become a great shepherd. He would not only rule in power, He would also lead the people with gentleness, compassion, and wisdom, just as a shepherd cares for his sheep. In contrast to the long line of wicked and idolatrous kings that Israel had had to endure, the Messiah would act in the best interest of all the people. He would care for them and be their Good Shepherd. These poor shepherds tending their flocks outside of Bethlehem grew up hearing all the stories of mighty David, the shepherd-king who once grazed his sheep in the same fields where they now grazed their own. They would almost certainly would have made the connection between those stories and the announcement the angel made that night.