Jesus is no con man unlike Gregor MacGregor

There are some lavish promises in the Bible, as well, especially when we read the words of Jesus. For example, in John 11:25-26, Jesus promised, “I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in me will live even if he dies, and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die.”

Eternal life is certainly a more audacious promise than anything Gregor MacGregor ever offered to his fellow citizens. In the book of Revelation, the apostle John describes Jesus’ future kingdom as a place where “there will no longer be any death; there will no longer be any mourning, or crying, or pain.” And while we wait for that kingdom, Jesus promised that those who believe in him can “have life, and have it abundantly” (John 10:10). Eternal life, a beautiful and perfect kingdom, and full and joyful lives while we wait. Those are some amazing promises.

Unlike Gregor MacGregor, however, and unlike anybody else on earth, Jesus validated his promises by rising from the dead. Christ’s resurrection demonstrates for us that he has both the intention and the power to follow through on what he’s promised us. Christ came to set us free from our slavery to sin, and the death that sin causes. He took the penalty of our sin on his own shoulders, and rose from the dead to overcome it once and for all.