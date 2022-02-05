Jesus is no con man unlike Gregor MacGregor

In 1811, a Scottish soldier named Gregor MacGregor sailed to Venezuela to fight alongside the Spanish colonies as they battled for their independence. MacGregor was a valiant soldier, and he rapidly ascended the ranks. By the time he returned to Great Britain in 1820, he was a general and a war hero.
He had been crowned prince, he said, of a fabulous Central American kingdom called Poyais. In MacGregor’s telling, Poyais was a beautiful kingdom, rich in natural resources and precious metals. British and Scottish citizens applied to be among the first colonists to travel to Poyais. Wealthy investors traded their hard-earned cash for bank notes payable at the Bank of Poyais.
The first settlers traveled from England to Poyais in 1822, and it was then that they discovered the only problem with MacGregor’s kingdom: It wasn’t real. Instead of a stunning city, they found an untamed jungle. There were wild animals, a few roaming pirates and millions upon millions of mosquitoes. Tragically, nearly all of the 200 colonists who made the journey to Central America died, mostly from malaria or yellow fever. The Kingdom of Poyais was one of the biggest con jobs in history.
Most of us think we are too intelligent to be conned like that, but all of us are more susceptible to deception than we think we are. Every day, we encounter a host of voices telling us where we can find joy, hope and peace. From religious gurus to life coaches, from politicians to advertising executives, everybody seems to be offering some version of Utopia. Follow this 10-step program, buy this product, listen to this teacher and your life will be complete, happy and full of hope. But how can we know we aren’t being conned? How do we know what’s true?
There are some lavish promises in the Bible, as well, especially when we read the words of Jesus. For example, in John 11:25-26, Jesus promised, “I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in me will live even if he dies, and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die.”
Eternal life is certainly a more audacious promise than anything Gregor MacGregor ever offered to his fellow citizens. In the book of Revelation, the apostle John describes Jesus’ future kingdom as a place where “there will no longer be any death; there will no longer be any mourning, or crying, or pain.” And while we wait for that kingdom, Jesus promised that those who believe in him can “have life, and have it abundantly” (John 10:10). Eternal life, a beautiful and perfect kingdom, and full and joyful lives while we wait. Those are some amazing promises.
Unlike Gregor MacGregor, however, and unlike anybody else on earth, Jesus validated his promises by rising from the dead. Christ’s resurrection demonstrates for us that he has both the intention and the power to follow through on what he’s promised us. Christ came to set us free from our slavery to sin, and the death that sin causes. He took the penalty of our sin on his own shoulders, and rose from the dead to overcome it once and for all.
By doing so, he demonstrated that he isn’t merely another con man, guru, politician or life coach. He’s the king of the universe and the rescuer of the lost. He won a war much greater than any that Gregor MacGregor ever fought; Christ’s victory wasn’t over human beings, but over all of the dark powers and principalities of this world.
Because of who he is and all that he’s done, then, Jesus can reliably promise a perfect and beautiful future to everyone who believes in him. His kingdom is available to anybody who believes in him, and it’s absolutely free. And what’s more, Jesus offers a life of abundance and hope today for those who will trust him. The promises of his future kingdom bring joy and peace to his people right now.
For you and me, then, the only question is whether we’ll trust him. All too often, we believe that something or somebody other than Jesus can bring us hope, fulfillment and joy. We look to the false promises of the government or the fleeting security of money, and they invariably disappoint us. We even try to find hope in our own ability to be good or smart or strong, and we let ourselves down.
Hope, peace and eternal life can be found in Jesus alone. His promises are true, and his faithfulness is rock solid. So why would we continue to look to the unreliable and false promises of this world, when we have a sure and perfect hope through our savior Jesus Christ? He is no con man. He’s our rescuer and our God, the only one who follows through on every single promise he’s made.
Matt Morton is the teaching pastor at the Creekside Campus of Grace Bible Church in College Station.