Jesus can bear the weight of our hopes and dreams

When my wife and I were moving our belongings into our first house, I climbed up into the attic one evening to store some boxes there. The attic had no floor, however, which meant that it was not an ideal place for storage. I had to lay the boxes right on top of the exposed joists. That attic was also not a safe place for an inexperienced (and somewhat uncoordinated) homeowner to walk around. You might have guessed what happened next.
As I explored the unfinished attic, I accidentally stepped through the insulation and drywall between the joists. Before I really knew what was happening, I had fallen through the ceiling and I was hanging by my armpits between two wooden joists. I hollered in surprise, and my wife came into our bedroom to see my legs dangling from above. Fortunately for me, there was a high desk directly below the spot where I fell through, so I was able to plant my feet on the desk and get to the ground without injury. But I learned an important lesson that day: drywall isn’t strong enough to hold my weight. Only a fool would deliberately trust his life to that flimsy ceiling material.
You might know better than to place the weight of your body on a weak ceiling. But it’s still possible that you’re trusting your life to something that cannot bear the weight. Perhaps you have pinned all of your hopes on the American dream of success and prosperity. Maybe you have always believed that if you just work hard enough, you will find the happiness and success you’ve always longed for. Or maybe you’ve put all the weight of your hopes and dreams on your relationships with other people: your friends, your significant other or your children. You believe that if you can make those relationships harmonious and fulfilling, then everything will fall into place for you. Or maybe you believe in the power of positive thinking. If you just tell yourself that your life is great, then you believe you can shape your reality into something meaningful, happy and pain-free.
The problem we face is that so much of what we trust in cannot bear the weight of our hopes and dreams. Even if we achieve the success we are looking for, we often find that it isn’t as satisfying as we had hoped. Even the most loving partners or the best children will disappoint us sooner or later. And no matter how hard we try to focus on the positive and avoid the negative, our problems still persist. All too often, we feel like we’ve crashed through the ceiling and are now lying in a heap on the floor.
We are living in unsettling times, and many of the things we have trusted in are now letting us down. The economy makes prosperity particularly difficult to achieve. Anxiety, isolation and close quarters make the problems and shortcomings in our relationships seem even worse than they were before. Even our physical health feels like it’s in jeopardy, and we wonder how the future could possibly be bright. The things we’ve always relied upon can no longer bear our weight.
But God’s word offers us a way to find sure footing. In Psalm 40, King David wrote these words: “I waited patiently for the Lord; and he inclined to me and heard my cry. He brought me up out of the pit of destruction, out of the miry clay, and he set my feet upon a rock making my footsteps firm. ... How blessed is the man who has made the Lord his trust.” During his time of uncertainty and fear, David found that God’s faithfulness gave him a solid place to stand. He came to understand that only God has the power to save us from death and deliver us to eternal life. Only God has the ability to bring us to the future that we long for, where suffering and sin and death will be extinguished forever.
The basis for our hope is ultimately found in the death and resurrection of God’s son, Jesus. In him, we find a hope that is rooted in reality and not in wishful thinking. Only in him can we find a hope that can bear the weight of our lives, because it’s a hope that lasts forever. Jesus offers us eternal life in a world free from uncertainty, sickness, disappointment and death. Never again will we fall to the ground and suffer the pain that comes from misplaced hope. Everybody who trusts in him will find a secure place to stand, not only for today, but for eternity.
Matt Morton is the teaching pastor at the Creekside Campus of Grace Bible Church in College Station.