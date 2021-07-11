James Edge named executive director of Keep Brazos Beautiful

James Edge has been named the executive director of Keep Brazos Beautiful.

Prior to joining the nonprofit organization, Edge worked as the district director in the office of U.S. Rep. Bill Flores.

“I am honored to join Keep Brazos Beautiful in its mission to help keep the Brazos Valley clean and beautiful,” Edge said.

Keep Brazos Beautiful was founded in 1980 by Jack and Dorothy Miller with a mission to educate and engage residents to keep the community clean, green and beautiful. The primary focus of Keep Brazos Beautiful is litter control, recycling and beautification efforts in the Brazos Valley.