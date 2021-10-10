It’s never too late: From retiree to bird nerd in five short years

During the winter of 2017 to 2018, there was an amazing irruption of snowy owls. These “Harry Potter” birds, normally denizens of the northern tundra, were being reported much farther south.
When a snowy owl was spotted in Odessa, I pondered whether to go. I told myself, this is a big deal; then part of me said but it’s a 50-50 chance that when I get there, it will be gone. The next morning, I took off not knowing where or how long I would be driving.
When I retired as dean of Health Sciences for Blinn College in 2016, I realized immediate action was needed to put my long-envisioned retirement goals in place. As I began researching birding and photography, both at the top of my list of goals, it became clear that I should marry the two.
As a high school freshman, one of my favorite projects had been “The Effects of Growth Hormones on Chickens,” and I had always been the “little photographer” of the family, a camera constantly at hand, and particularly drawn to nature and the outdoors.
A colleague invited me to join the Rio Brazos Audubon Society, and shortly after, I went on my first field trip, then another, and I was hooked.
Early on, I realized the challenge for someone like me who knew nothing about birds. I was overwhelmed by the amount of information and this new language of the world of birding. By the grace of God, I was put in the company of the most consummate birders who generously shared their knowledge and experience. As I feverishly took notes, studied magazines, and scoured the internet, I was incorporating all I learned in my outdoor adventures.
It is hard to convey my excitement as I realized I had found a new purpose in life — sharing my photographs with those physically unable to go outdoors and enjoy God’s creation; sharing with those who needed an uplifting of their spirits; sharing with those who wanted to join me vicariously on my journey. As people began inquiring how long I had been birding, they could not believe what I had accomplished in such a short time.
What may have looked easy at first required hard work, perseverance, patience and lots of research, in other words, a deep passion for your subject. It involves tromping through marshy landscapes, woods, thickets and rugged terrain, not giving up when unable to spot your “life bird” or “target species,” and the time-consuming study of bird behaviors, calls, songs, and habitats to learn, and subsequently photograph, the particular characteristics of each species. Patience, whether innate or acquired, is essential in most birding activities and especially when long drives and waiting times are required for a 50/50 chance of a “target bird” appearing.
Joining the Rio Brazos Audubon Society has opened numerous doors for me. It has provided socialization leading to meaningful relationships with fellow birders and mentors. It has enabled me to become a knowledgeable participant in community decisions. I have been able to provide suggestions for improving local parks, walking paths and habitat conservation.
Membership also provides opportunities to participate in activities such as annual bird counts, building and placement of blue bird nesting boxes, and hosting bird and native plant community awareness events.
My hard work has reaped immense personal rewards. My physical, emotional and mental well-being have significantly improved, especially during these stressful times. Birding has brought me peace, joy and deep inspiration.
The journey has taught me to savor the small things in life, while not requiring expensive equipment or fancy clothing. You can begin in your own backyard or local park taking note of the variety of birds, including blue jays, cardinals, chickadee, house finches, wrens, egrets, herons, warblers, hawks, just to name few. You just have to look, focus and take note.
Eight hours later, I spent the night in Midland and was back on the road by 4:30 a.m. to Odessa. It was 23 degrees and I was parked in an empty lot waiting for three hours and nothing. It was cold and I needed to move. I went to buy cup of coffee and asked about Snowy. The lady says, “oh it was seen here but no one has seen it again.” Darn.
I go and park at Firestone and happen to look up and there she was in all her splendor. My heart was racing, my hands shaking as I grabbed my camera, I couldn’t breathe. I leaned up against a brick wall to hold steady and started taking photos. It was like my spirit animal spoke to me. I captured it smiling, laughing and praying. You would have to see my photos to believe me.
M. Elia “Smily” Flores is a Texas A&M graduate. She is an active member of Rio Brazos Audubon Society, a traveler, speaker and educator.