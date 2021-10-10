It’s never too late: From retiree to bird nerd in five short years

During the winter of 2017 to 2018, there was an amazing irruption of snowy owls. These “Harry Potter” birds, normally denizens of the northern tundra, were being reported much farther south.

When a snowy owl was spotted in Odessa, I pondered whether to go. I told myself, this is a big deal; then part of me said but it’s a 50-50 chance that when I get there, it will be gone. The next morning, I took off not knowing where or how long I would be driving.

When I retired as dean of Health Sciences for Blinn College in 2016, I realized immediate action was needed to put my long-envisioned retirement goals in place. As I began researching birding and photography, both at the top of my list of goals, it became clear that I should marry the two.

As a high school freshman, one of my favorite projects had been “The Effects of Growth Hormones on Chickens,” and I had always been the “little photographer” of the family, a camera constantly at hand, and particularly drawn to nature and the outdoors.

A colleague invited me to join the Rio Brazos Audubon Society, and shortly after, I went on my first field trip, then another, and I was hooked.