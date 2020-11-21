It’s fear that infects, divides us

COVID-19 might be a virus threatening our health, upending our lives and killing us with more than 250,000 people having died from it in the United States, but Fear-20 is the spiritual virus dividing us ideologically, politically and certainly socially. It’s killing us from the inside out, gripping our hearts and minds to the point that we are dead to one another when we can’t readily understand each other.

This is not how God calls us to live. God is love, and as we are made in that image, we are called to treat one another in like manner. We cannot truly love one another in a way that grants fullness of life unless we see each other beyond our assumptions.

Jesus exemplifies that vision. When he goes through towns and villages, healing every disease and sickness, and sees crowds of people, Jesus looks on them with compassion (Matthew 9:35-36). When a rich man comes to Jesus asking what he must do to inherit eternal life, Jesus looks at the man carefully and with love (Mark 10:21). And when Jesus catches Simon the Pharisee assuming that the woman in his house is a sinner unworthy of Jesus’ attention, Jesus points to her and says to Simon, “Do you see this woman?” (Luke 7:44).