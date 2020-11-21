It’s fear that infects, divides us

God instructs us to recognize one another as neighbors, no matter who we are or where we come from. Jesus invites us to see people who are overlooked and to acknowledge them as human beings, worthy of dignity and fullness of life.
The Holy Spirit nudges us to turn our attention toward the people and the things of this world that we keep confined to our peripheral vision, because it’s tough to make sense of what you can’t see. And when we lack understanding of someone or something, it’s tempting to develop a misguided fear of them.
You remember the Star Wars prequels? Those three CGI-heavy George Lucas flicks released from 1999 to 2005 that told the origin stories of the Galactic Empire, the Jedi being almost wiped out, twin siblings Luke and Leia being separated at birth, and, of course, the rise of one of cinema’s most iconic villains, Darth Vader? Well, about the same time those movies hit theaters, another long-awaited trilogy arrived: Peter Jackson’s adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings. I’m a fan of both trilogies, but I would argue that Jackson’s wizards, hobbits and elves outshined Lucas’ Padawans, pod races and purple lightsabers.
Ultimately, Lord of the Rings gained more critical acclaim than the Star Wars prequels. Why? A mentor of mine posited that it was because we need a clear villain, and the Star Wars prequels were vague about who the bad guys were until the end of Episode III. We always know who the villains are in Lord of the Rings with those ghastly orcs, hideous uruk-hai, murderous wraiths and the fiery Eye of Sauron whispering a chilling, “I see you!”
When we can see clearly who to root against, the story is easier to understand; and, conversely, we know who we’re not supposed to fear.
The true story we’re living now is a once-in-a-hundred-years pandemic. The frustrating problem with it is that the virus is an invisible villain, a “phantom menace” that leaves us wondering, “Whom shall I fear?”
Without a tangible enemy, the temptation is to turn our fear toward what we can see: one another, strangers, people we don’t really know. When there’s no obvious enemy to root against, we fear what we don’t understand, and we clearly don’t understand each other in these deeply divided days. We might see each other, but not the way God instructs us to.
Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel points out that the opposite of love is not hate; the opposite of love is indifference and fear. How has this true story of a global pandemic made us so fearful of one another? Why are we behaving so fearfully when God calls us, especially in moments of turmoil, to act out of love?
The assumptions we make across the divide deepened by this pandemic are that people who adhere to safety measures do so out of fear, and that those who resist those restrictions do so for fear of losing their rights. When we see each other through that presumptuous lens, we become villains who fear one another. And, as Yoda warns, “Fear leads to hate, hate leads to suffering.” Haven’t we suffered enough this year?
COVID-19 might be a virus threatening our health, upending our lives and killing us with more than 250,000 people having died from it in the United States, but Fear-20 is the spiritual virus dividing us ideologically, politically and certainly socially. It’s killing us from the inside out, gripping our hearts and minds to the point that we are dead to one another when we can’t readily understand each other.
This is not how God calls us to live. God is love, and as we are made in that image, we are called to treat one another in like manner. We cannot truly love one another in a way that grants fullness of life unless we see each other beyond our assumptions.
Jesus exemplifies that vision. When he goes through towns and villages, healing every disease and sickness, and sees crowds of people, Jesus looks on them with compassion (Matthew 9:35-36). When a rich man comes to Jesus asking what he must do to inherit eternal life, Jesus looks at the man carefully and with love (Mark 10:21). And when Jesus catches Simon the Pharisee assuming that the woman in his house is a sinner unworthy of Jesus’ attention, Jesus points to her and says to Simon, “Do you see this woman?” (Luke 7:44).
We may not be able to see a virus exacerbating the rifts between us, but we can see each other. When we look upon one another with compassion, care and love, we develop an immunity to Fear-20. When we see one another as the Spirit of God invites us to, our vulnerability to fear falls away, and we are equipped to act out of love.
If God is the stronghold of our lives, whom shall we fear? (Psalm 27). We don’t need a villain to fear in order to understand one another. We just need neighbors to love in order to get through this pandemic with mutual fullness of life. So, as we head into next week, giving thanks for our blessings, let’s also give thanks for each other, for our neighbors, for the strangers we don’t readily understand, but whom God requires us to see with compassion, care and love. And as we make decisions about how to celebrate Thanksgiving, let’s do so not out of fear, but out of love — love for God and for our neighbor as ourselves.
The Rev. Dan De Leon is the pastor of Friends Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, College Station.
