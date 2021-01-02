Invest in the things that will last

Many years ago, I went to the grocery store with my three kids to pick up some essential items for the week ahead. At the time, the kids ranged in age from about 3 to 8 years old. If you’ve ever tried to shop while also supervising small children, you know that time is of the essence. If you are in the store for more than 30 to 45 minutes, the kids can grow restless and start to cause trouble. I was in a hurry to get what we needed and get home.

However, a voice came over the intercom system and announced that there was a valuable free gift available to anybody willing to listen to a short presentation near the deli aisle. I immediately forgot that we were in a rush; the prospect of a mysterious free gift was just too much for me to ignore. I shepherded all of the children to the opposite side of the store, where we listened to a 45-minute presentation about the sharpest kitchen knives in the entire universe. The free gift was a small plastic orange juicer, probably worth approximately nothing.

However, I was so impressed with the knives that I spent $50 to buy a set. When we got home, my wife was not as impressed by the knives as I was. By the next day, they didn’t seem so amazing to me, either. They were basically ordinary kitchen knives. It occurred to me that I had been sidetracked from my mission (to get essential groceries for my family) by a persuasive display of shiny trinkets.