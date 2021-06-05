Influence of Jewish poetry spans centuries

The poetic spirit within the Jewish people is so strong that often even its prose feels poetic. Some scholars have proposed that we should read the entire Bible as if it were a poem connecting God to the Jewish people and the Jewish people to God. It is through poetry that Jews have expressed the depths of their souls, come to peace with an often harsh and cruel world and sought the beauty of God’s majesty in nature throughout the continual drama we call creation.

During these thousands of years of Jewish history, the art of poetry has been more than a literary expression; it also serves as spiritual buffer against the realities of an insensitive and dangerous world. Almost from birth, Jews know that the world can be a dangerous place, and it is in poetry that they have found the psychological seeds of survival. From the poetry of the Bible to the poetry of prisoners languishing in the dungeons of the Spanish and Portuguese Inquisition, from the extreme anguish experienced in the German concentration camps to the ecstasy of national liberation, poetry has been a vehicle in which Jews have interacted with the world.

The love of poetry runs so deep within the Jewish people that the pre-Sabbath editions of Israel’s daily newspapers have a poetry section, much as the United States’ newspapers have sports sections.