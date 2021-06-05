Influence of Jewish poetry spans centuries

Perhaps no work of poetry has ever had the worldwide impact as Sefer Thillim, known in English translation as the Book of Psalms. The inspirational poetry found in the Book of Psalms has provided guidance, solace, emotional sustenance, and hope for millions of people. The Book of Psalms also serves as a perfect introduction to the emotional and spiritual power of Hebrew poetry over the past three millennia.
Although most languages have a great variety of literary genres, it is also true that different languages and cultures have specific literary strengths. For example, both American English and Yiddish literatures are especially fond of the genre we call the “short story.” The United States is also the home of the musical, a special mix of the spoken word set to music. We often associate British literature with the classical theater. Russian literature is perhaps most famous for its great novels. German literature has a philosophical bent, and we often connect Italian literature with great operas. Sometimes new genres develop; for example the Spanish-speaking world has given birth to an entirely new form of televised literature called the telenovela. Unlike the American soap opera, these are serial novels specifically written to connect the oral plot to the visual and people’s daily lives to the emotional.
This same principle is also true for the Hebrew language and Jewish culture. As noted, the Yiddish language is especially famous for its short stories. Although many people assume that Hebrew tends to favor theological or philosophical texts, a genre in which the Hebrew language is rich, perhaps its other greatest forte is poetry. From the soaring poetry found in the Sefer Sefer Thillim to modern Israeli poets, the Hebrew language seems to pulsate with an endless variety of poetry. What is true of the Hebrew language is also true of Jews who write in other languages. Although there are many great Jewish novelists, playwriters, composers and short story authors, there is a special connection between the Jewish people and its love for the art of poetry.
The poetic spirit within the Jewish people is so strong that often even its prose feels poetic. Some scholars have proposed that we should read the entire Bible as if it were a poem connecting God to the Jewish people and the Jewish people to God. It is through poetry that Jews have expressed the depths of their souls, come to peace with an often harsh and cruel world and sought the beauty of God’s majesty in nature throughout the continual drama we call creation.
During these thousands of years of Jewish history, the art of poetry has been more than a literary expression; it also serves as spiritual buffer against the realities of an insensitive and dangerous world. Almost from birth, Jews know that the world can be a dangerous place, and it is in poetry that they have found the psychological seeds of survival. From the poetry of the Bible to the poetry of prisoners languishing in the dungeons of the Spanish and Portuguese Inquisition, from the extreme anguish experienced in the German concentration camps to the ecstasy of national liberation, poetry has been a vehicle in which Jews have interacted with the world.
The love of poetry runs so deep within the Jewish people that the pre-Sabbath editions of Israel’s daily newspapers have a poetry section, much as the United States’ newspapers have sports sections.
This month, we briefly examine two of the many great Jewish poets, unknown to many in the Western world. One wrote during the light of Spain’s Golden Age, and the other wrote from the darkness of czarist Russia. Although these poets lived centuries apart from each other and in different lands, they wrote in Hebrew, expressed their love for humanity and felt connected to the land of Israel, the Jewish people and God. Both poets speak to us across the centuries, and both have contributed greatly to Hebrew and world literature.
Our first poet is Yehuda Ha’Levi (1075-1141). Ha’Levi is one of the greatest poets of Muslim Spain’s Golden Age. His poetry ranges from the romantic to the political, from the philosophical to the personal. During his lifetime he published more than 800 major poems, and his “historical novel” Ha’Kuzari is a forerunner to much of modern prose. Ha’Levi transformed Hebrew poetry from a “poetry of the desert” to a poetry that speaks to and for an urban society. Like so many Hebrew poets who lived during that era, Ha’Levi was both a doer and a thinker, a physician and a philosopher. Placing a great deal of emphasis on careful observation and clear thinking, Ha’Levi’s poems often connect the mundane to the universal, and rational to the mystical.
HaLevi’s poetry seems strangely modern. For example, he argued that a physician was more than a “human mechanic” but an agent of God who had to observe his patients and then base his treatment on the needs of each individual’s unique life.
Perhaps Ha’Levi’s poetry is so “modern” and powerful because it reflects his precise observations about life and demonstrates how our actions impact the totality of our being. From Ha’Levi’s perspective, God touches every aspect of our lives, and so we feel the divine presence even in his poems about drinking and romantic love.
Our second poet comes from a very different time and place. Many experts and academics consider Hayim Nachman Bialik (1873-1934) to be the father of modern Hebrew poetry and one of the great inspirations for the rebirth of modern Israel. Although he died before Israel’s independence from British occupation, Bialik was modern Israel’s first national poet. Reading his poetry, we find a man determined to inspire a dejected people. He insisted that the Jewish people transform itself from a nation of reactors into a nation of actors, from a nation of complainers into a nation of doers. Through his words Czarist Russia’s millions of tormented Jews came to believe that they would be able to forge their own destiny and live lives of dignity.
To read Bialik’s poetry is to pass through a whirlwind of emotions. His most famous poem, 1904’s B’Ir ha’Haragah (City of Slaughter), might well be the most influential Jewish poem of the 20th century. Scholars often compare its influence and power to that of Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin. The poem provides a detailed history of the 1903 Kishinev Pogrom (Russian government-inspired massacre) against its Jewish population and the suffering that the pogrom produced. Bialik’s poetry reminds us that modernity has brought about not only great innovation and progress but also inner tension, loneliness, conflict and, tragically, mass murder. In that sense, he foreshadows the horrors that would occur a few decades later throughout German-occupied Europe.
Bialik paints a world, all too similar to that of our 21st century world. Just as in his day, we too live in a world of duality, filled with goodness and violence, despair and hope. Although Bialik wrote about Jewish suffering in Czarist Russia, his poetry has a universal nature to it and speaks to all people who suffer from degradation and prejudice. In that sense, his poetry belongs not just to the Jewish people but to all of us.
Yehuda Ha’Levi wrote of joy and hope, Bialik of being cognizant of those who suffer, and together they remind us that in our own time we need to be mindful of people’s suffering around the world and yet even during these turbulent and challenging times still find a sense of joie de vivre and the realization that each of us has a role to play in God’s world.